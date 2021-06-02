The Conservative Book World Doesn’t Know What to Do With Biden

“The right-wing marketplace has been radicalized,” said Goldberg, who has been a vocal critic of the Trump-era GOP. “Not just by QAnon-type stuff, but by years of anti-Clinton-and-Obama fare.”
For now, the most successful conservative authors are training their fire on more abstract targets, such as “wokeness” and “cancel culture.” A quick review of recent best sellers suggests that ignoring Biden can work just fine. According to BookScan, which tracks most hardcover sales, Andy Ngo’s book on antifa, Unmasked, has sold more than 77,000 copies (an unqualified success in political nonfiction), as has Rod Dreher’s Live Not By Lies, which bills itself as a “manual for Christian dissidents.” The talk-radio host Mark Levin’s forthcoming American Marxism—which will tackle, among other subjects, “the widespread brainwashing of students, the anti-American purposes of Critical Race Theory and the Green New Deal,” per its publisher—is expected to be a massive hit when it’s released in July.
Shapiro attributes this trend to a broader shift that he’s noticed in his audience. While conservatives may not care about Biden, he told me, they are petrified of the larger progressive forces they see at work in American politics. “What people are afraid of right now are not powerful public figures. What people are afraid of are their bosses, their neighbors, that they’re going to get mobbed on Twitter and get socially ostracized.” Shapiro is betting that’s where the focus will stay: His own book coming out this summer will cover what he describes as “the leftist takeover of every major institution.”
Of course, conservative publishers are also grappling with an industry-wide problem: the end of the so-called “Trump bump.” After five years of best-seller lists being dominated by books about Donald Trump—from journalistic investigations to MAGA hagiographies to resistance-friendly tell-alls—general interest in political nonfiction could be coming back down to earth. And by deliberately positioning himself as an antidote to the drama of the Trump era, Biden may serve only to further cool the market.
Adam Bellow, an executive editor at Bombardier Books who helped popularize the anti-Clinton genre decades ago, predicted that some Biden-centric books will hit the conservative market eventually. But he told me that any attempted exposés may be hobbled by the relative lack of journalistic firepower on the right, which is heavy on pundits and light on reporters. “One problem with conservative media is … they don’t have sources in this administration,” he said. “Nobody will talk to them.”
Meanwhile, some in the conservative publishing world are determined to find a new bogeyman to fill the vacuum left by Biden. One possibility is Anthony Fauci, whose advocacy for COVID-19 restrictions has drawn ire from wide swaths of the right. (Faucian Bargain: The Most Powerful and Dangerous Bureaucrat in American History became a surprise hit when it was released in March, selling more than 68,000 copies.) But as the pandemic winds down in America, Fauci’s staying power as an antagonist is in doubt. Another option is Biden’s son Hunter, whose personal life and controversial business dealings have been widely covered on Fox News. He is the subject of a forthcoming book, Laptop From Hell, slated for this September.