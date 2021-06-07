Biden’s Latest Challenge Could Be Insurmountable

Five months into Joe Biden’s presidency, his efforts at bipartisanship have yielded little progress. The depth of Republican intransigence has placed his presidency at a hinge point. If Biden can successfully mobilize his own party, he still has the chance to usher in the transformational vision that he’s promised: Families get money to cover child-care expenses. High-speed internet reaches the most remote rural homes. During the November 2022 midterms, voters might reward him by preserving the Democratic majority and giving him a tinge of Franklin D. Roosevelt, whose portrait he sees every day above the fireplace in the Oval Office.
If Biden remains fixated on winning Republican votes, though, that might leave him weakened. Come 2022, with fruitless negotiations stalling his agenda, that could cost his party its congressional majority and give Biden the unmistakable whiff of a lame-duck president fated to serve a single term.
“We are going into this clear-eyed,” a senior White House official told me, adding, “It’s very hard to know when to pull the plug” on negotiations. “But the president is more experienced than the two of us, and he knows his colleagues.”
Much depends on what Biden does this summer. Inside his party, lawmakers are losing patience with Republican opposition and pressuring him to move ahead without Republican votes. And there are signs he is preparing to do just that, as part of a sequenced strategy that starts with demonstrating to both the nation and conservative Democrats like Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia that he’s being reasonable while the other side is not. The next few weeks will see Biden and Republican leaders trading offers and counteroffers over a trillion-dollar infrastructure package.