Biden’s Latest Challenge Could Be Insurmountable

“The job of the [Biden] administration is to open up the possibility for bipartisan negotiations,” Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Democrat from Massachusetts and former presidential candidate, told me. “But if the Republicans are unwilling to take on the kinds of solutions that are needed at this moment, then the bigger job of the administration is to press forward.” Should Biden go it alone?, I asked Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut. “He may know more than we do, but I’ve seen no persuasive evidence that Republicans are as serious as they need to be.”

Biden is up against a party whose organizing principle is blunting his agenda. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that “100 percent” of his focus is on “stopping” the Biden administration. “Mitch McConnell is acting rationally. The odds of him having a Republican Senate and House in January 2023 are better than even,” Kenneth Baer, a former senior Obama-administration official, told me.

As Democrats see it, passing the boldest possible legislative package is a way to showcase what is at stake in the midterm elections. In which case, it’s pointless to spend months pursuing a more modest package that Republicans are likely to reject anyway. “Democrats should jump at the opportunity to go it alone,” Adam Jentleson, who was a senior aide to former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid and is the author of a new book about the Senate filibuster rule, Kill Switch, told me. “What our politics is lacking right now is clarity. And people need to be clear that Democrats want to do certain things for people, and Republicans don’t.”

On June 2, Biden met privately with Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, who is leading the GOP infrastructure negotiations. The two sides disagree on how to pay for the plan; there was no breakthrough and none is in sight. (Biden has been steadily dropping the price tag of what began as a $2 trillion proposal; Republicans have been raising their counteroffer, largely by tapping unspent federal funds.) The two sides disagree on the meaning of infrastructure. Republicans say it constitutes roads, bridges, airports; Democrats favor a more expansive definition that also encompasses housing and family assistance. Biden had set Memorial Day as a deadline for progress in the talks; it came and went. Now the White House is backing away from hard deadlines, calling instead for measurable progress through the summer.

Talking with senators in the Capitol last week was enough to convince me that the gap between the two parties looks insurmountable. Souring the mood was the vote over a proposed commission that would have examined the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. McConnell and Republican allies defeated the effort. The natural question that arises is whether Republicans will vote for any Democratic priority if they didn’t agree to investigate a mob that might have killed them.