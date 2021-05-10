The Texas Republican Asking His Party to Just Stop

Read: Betraying your church—and your party

I talked with Hurd about whether the Republican Party has done a good enough job signaling to voters that it doesn’t want to be just a political home for white people, and whether the GOP has room for stars who want to do more than own the libs. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Emma Green: Texas picked up a couple of seats in the census. Is this good for Republicans?

Will Hurd: It is good for Republicans. It gives us an opportunity to grow the party. When there’s open seats, you generally have fresh faces.

Green: There’s been a lot of talk, especially in 2018, about Texas going blue. How does that stack up with your experience about where the state is going?

Hurd: The reason everybody’s talking about Texas going purple—or blue—is because of demographic trends. There’s this notion that as Texas becomes more Latino, that is going to benefit the Democratic Party.

I think the two takeaways of the 2020 election were, No. 1: Don’t be a jerk. And No. 2: Don’t be a socialist. When you look at the border of Texas, which is heavily Latino, why did we see increases in Republican voters? Part of it was because of this notion that the Democratic Party supports open borders, defund[ing] the police, defund[ing] ICE—they’re against even natural gas. Along the border, something like 40 percent of those families are connected to law enforcement. And then another large percent is connected to the energy sector. Voters believed the Democratic Party was going to be against our livelihood.

It goes back to the autopsy of why Mitt Romney lost in 2012. It basically said: Republicans need to stop talking to ourselves—we need to talk to a broader audience. And if we do that, we’re going to be successful, especially in a place like Texas.

Green: I want to push back on that a little bit. The conventional wisdom of the Trump years was that the autopsy report was not only wrong, but dead. Trump defied everything that was in that report. He spent his campaign and the past four years really leaning hard into the Republican base. And he was able to do that, by the way, while also driving up support from Latino voters in 2020. Do you still think the autopsy report should guide where the Republican Party is going?

Hurd: President Trump defied the autopsy report, there’s no doubt about it. I also think we don't appreciate how bad of a candidate Secretary Clinton was. But when you look at the 2020 election, most Republicans significantly outperformed President Trump at the ballot box. That's why I go back to “Don’t be a jerk.” We proved on the national level that it didn't work.

I don't think it’s a strategy that can survive beyond him. The opportunity we have is to attract disaffected Democrats.

Green: Because of where your district was, you spent a ton of time talking with Latino voters. How do you get those voters to feel like they belong in the Republican Party?