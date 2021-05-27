Mitch McConnell’s Gift to Progressives

Read: Will Kyrsten Sinema change her mind?

Such commissions are usually a way for lawmakers to depoliticize national tragedies, but Republicans know that unlike, say, the findings of the 9/11 Commission, the politics of January 6 flow in only one direction: against them. No matter how bipartisan or independent, an investigation into the attack on the Capitol will inevitably reflect poorly on Trump, and it will reflect just as poorly on a party that is running under his banner in 2022.

For liberals whose priority is ending or reforming the rule that requires 60 votes to pass most bills in the Senate, however, the GOP’s move is undoubtedly a political gift. Their imperative is to convince the remaining Democratic defenders of the filibuster—namely Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona—that it is not a tool that forces consensus. They have to show these holdouts that Republicans are instead bent on abusing it as a matter of routine. “You couldn’t choose a better example of Republican obstreperousness, to use President Biden’s line,” Eli Zupnick, a former Senate Democratic aide, told me. “There was a literal attack on their workplace.”

Zupnick is a spokesperson for the group Fix Our Senate, a coalition of organizations on the left that is lobbying the chamber’s 50 Democrats to scrap or significantly overhaul the filibuster. The group is planning to spend more than $1 million on television and digital ads, and Zupnick said he sees the next two months as crucial to its effort. That’s when Senate Democrats hope to make a major push to pass their For the People Act, a voting-rights bill that would create new federal standards for elections and counter GOP moves at the state level to suppress Democratic turnout.

McConnell has made defeating the voting-rights bill a top priority, and so to pass it, Democrats would have to eliminate the 60-vote threshold. To do that, they need Manchin and Sinema to change their mind. Ginning up grassroots pressure won’t be sufficient. Progressive activists know that for Manchin and Sinema to come around, they need Republicans to help; Manchin and Sinema must see for themselves that, whether out of loyalty to Trump or for other political reasons, Republicans will never be the honest negotiating partners they want them to be.

The two Democrats aren’t going to flip on the filibuster over the January 6 commission—Manchin, at least, has already made that clear. But the move has yielded what Zupnick sees as “cracks in the wall.” Manchin said today that Republicans have “no excuse” for opposing the bill, and earlier this week, for the first time, he and Sinema issued a joint statement aimed at GOP intransigence. “We implore our Republican Senate colleagues to work with us to find a path forward on a commission to examine the events of January 6,” they said. There was no threat added, no “or else” tacked on at the end. Their names, together on the statement, were significant enough.