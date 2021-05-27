Mitch McConnell’s Gift to Progressives

Republicans plan to mount their first legislative blockade of the Biden presidency this week, and progressive activists are ready to send them a thank-you note. The GOP’s maiden filibuster won’t come on a tax increase or Medicare for All or the Green New Deal—not even on the Democrats’ big voting-rights package. No, Republicans are planning to block the creation of an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 assault on the Capitol that terrorized members of both parties.
The proposed panel is modeled on the one that probed the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the bill, which attracted 35 Republican votes in the House, emerged from an agreement between the top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee. But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy opposes the legislation, and after some deliberation, so does Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. As a consequence, when Senate Democrats try to bring the bill up for debate, only a few Republicans are expected to vote in favor of it.
That Republicans would block debate on the commission is a grave sign for anyone hoping for the bare minimum of unified resolve from Congress after an attack on the institution itself—one that succeeded in disrupting the formal certification of the presidential election. As recently as February, seven Senate Republicans joined with every Democrat in voting to convict former President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial for his role in fomenting the assault. But in the months since, McCarthy and McConnell have each recognized that their party’s base remains enthralled with Trump, and they have determined that to maximize their chances of regaining power, they too must avoid angering the former president, who has denounced the proposed commission.