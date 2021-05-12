Liz Cheney’s Unforgivable Sin

Republican lawmakers do tolerate criticism of the former president; in fact, many of them are eager to express their dissent, but only if their names are not attached to their words. Reporters don’t have to search hard within the House or Senate GOP conferences to find members willing to trash Trump “privately” or “on the condition of anonymity.” The same goes for party officials and members of his administration. Most infamously, “a senior Republican official” mused to The Washington Post when Trump had just begun to assail the legitimacy of the November election, “What’s the downside of humoring him for this little bit of time? No one seriously thinks the results will change.”

Two months later, a mob egged on by Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the certification of the presidential election he lost. Cheney decided the time for humoring Trump was over, and along with nine other House Republicans, she voted to impeach him. (Seven Republicans in the Senate voted to convict him after he left office.) That vote—and more important, her public explanation of it—was almost enough to cost Cheney her leadership post, but with the support of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, she decisively beat back an attempt to oust her in February. At that point, what McCarthy and other Republicans apparently expected Cheney to do was to shut up and move on, even if Trump clearly had not. At minimum, they wanted her to bottle up her criticisms in the accepted Washington tradition of blind quotes and not levy them at a GOP retreat meant to showcase party unity. To borrow a phrase Mitch McConnell once derisively directed toward another politician named Elizabeth: Nevertheless, Cheney persisted.

The new GOP commandment, like Reagan’s original, is still selectively enforced. Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, for example, has faced no formal rebuke for his crusade to rid the party of Trump’s influence. (Any punishment he receives is likely to come from Illinois Democrats, who could eliminate his House district next year.) But Kinzinger is not a member of the leadership. Considering Cheney’s specific responsibilities as chair of the conference, Republicans do have a legitimate case for removing her. Below the party leader, the whip’s job is to line up votes on the floor, and the chair’s job is to lead the conference’s messaging—to serve essentially as a spokesperson. Just as a caucus would not tolerate a whip who regularly votes with the opposition, neither would it sanction a spokesperson who couldn’t toe the party line. If Cheney’s dissent had come on an isolated policy matter—say, on a trade bill—her fellow Republicans would not go to the trouble of firing her. But Trump and the election lie that he has made his cause are not trivialities in today’s GOP; whether Republicans care to admit it or not, those lies are core to the party’s identity, and it doesn’t make sense to have a representative who so fervently challenges them.