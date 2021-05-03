Why Larry Krasner’s Defeat Would be ‘Disastrous’ for Criminal-Justice Reform

But Krasner is running now in a far different moment than the one in which he was first elected. In early 2017, gun violence and homicides were relatively stable. The year before Krasner took office, about 350 murders occurred in Philadelphia; last year, there were 499—the most in three decades—and homicides this year are on pace to set a new record. Krasner’s challenger is one of the prosecutors he fired, Carlos Vega, a Democrat backed by the city’s police union who is accusing the DA of sacrificing public safety in his pursuit of reform.

The May 18 primary will test the durability of progressive prosecution in a city that until recently has chosen leaders who have championed a punitive approach to combatting crime. Before last June, a statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo—a career cop and segregationist who, in the 1970s, urged his constituents to “vote white”—stood in a place of honor across from City Hall. One of Krasner’s recent predecessors as district attorney, Lynne Abraham, pursued capital punishment so zealously during her nearly two decades in office that she was known as the nation’s “deadliest DA”

The implications of Krasner’s race extend beyond Philadelphia, though. For more than a decade, the bipartisan coalition seeking to end America’s culture of incarceration has been one of the nation’s most successful social movements, enacting changes to laws—such as reducing mandatory minimum sentences—in both red and blue states as well as in Congress. Krasner is the most prominent in a class of big-city prosecutors—along with Kim Foxx in Chicago, George Gascón in Los Angeles, and Chesa Boudin of San Francisco, among others—who in the past five years have earned the chance to implement less-punitive policies at the local level. (Krasner is the subject of an eight-part PBS documentary, Philly D.A., that is now airing everywhere but Philadelphia, where it won’t be seen until after his fate is decided.) His defeat would cast doubt on whether criminal-justice reform can survive a surge in deadly shootings, and the movement’s champions are worried that the electoral backlash would cause progressive prosecutors elsewhere to be more cautious.

Publicly, advocates are wary of elevating Krasner’s importance in case he loses. “One man is not a movement,” Rashad Robinson of the Color of Change PAC, a national progressive group backing Krasner, told me. Privately, however, they’re unnerved by the possibility of his defeat. “It would be disastrous,” another top advocate confided.

Krasner’s office tries cases on behalf of more than 1.5 million people—Philadelphia is the nation’s sixth-largest city—but the number of citizens who will decide whether he keeps that job is much smaller. In deep-blue Philadelphia, this month’s Democratic primary will almost certainly determine the winner in November. Just 155,000 people voted in the 2017 primary, and that was considered a solid turnout for an off-year election. Krasner benefited from the fervor on the left in the initial months of Donald Trump’s presidency, when progressive activists were mobilizing for just about every election they could find. Helped by nearly $1.7 million from the billionaire George Soros’s Justice & Public Safety PAC, he won with 38 percent in a seven-way race. This time around, Soros’s organization believes Krasner is in a strong position and has yet to jump into the race.