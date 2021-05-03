Why Larry Krasner’s Defeat Would be ‘Disastrous’ for Criminal-Justice Reform

Although incumbency gives Krasner a sizable advantage, there’s been no public polling, and low-turnout races are by their nature volatile. Vega is trying to mobilize both police officers and the middle- and working-class voters most alarmed by the rise in gun violence. Vega’s main challenge is getting his name out against his more well-known opponent. Krasner, meanwhile, needs to energize the progressive grassroots organizations that helped him win four years ago and are backing him again, albeit somewhat less enthusiastically.
Activists cheered his early implementation of reform, but they have been disappointed by some of his recent moves, particularly on the issue of bail. Although he’s campaigning on ending cash bail for many offenses, Krasner has sounded tougher notes more recently. Earlier this year he even criticized judges for setting bail too low for gun crimes. “I’m a big believer in freedom,” Krasner told me. “But I do not think that Charles Manson or Ted Bundy should be home before trial.” That kind of rhetoric infuriates advocates like Malik Neal, the executive director of the Philadelphia Bail Fund. “It’s very much out of the old-school prosecutorial playbook that I just don’t think is acceptable,” Neal told me.
When I arrived in Philadelphia, Krasner picked me up in a black SUV on his way to greet about a dozen canvassers in a middle-class neighborhood in the northwest part of the city. Dressed in politician casual—a short-sleeve, collared white shirt over blue jeans—Krasner, who is 60, told the older, mostly white campaigners that their efforts were about far more than reelecting a local prosecutor. “You are doing what Stacey Abrams did,” he said. “You are laying the groundwork for two Democratic U.S. senators. You are laying the groundwork for a legislature that doesn’t do stupid all the time, which is what our Republican-controlled, gerrymandered legislature does.”
Krasner prefers the broad view, both in articulating his vision for a more rehabilitative, less punitive society and in explaining the limits of his own role in building it. Dramatically reducing the number of people in Philadelphia’s jails and slashing the time the city must spend monitoring offenders once they’re free will save hundreds of millions of dollars in the long term, Krasner told me. But that’s just half of the solution. Significant reductions in “victimization”—a word he prefers over crime—will occur only once that money is reinvested in social services that can aid in prevention, which is outside the district attorney’s purview.
Similarly, Krasner argues, a prosecutor can do only so much to stop an onslaught of gun violence in the midst of a pandemic. As he points out, crime overall—including violent crimes that don’t involve shootings—has dropped across the country, even as fatal gun violence has soared. The trend has defied explanation, but it cuts against a key argument from reformers that shifting resources away from lower-level, victimless offenses will help prevent the most heinous crimes. “This is truly a once-in-a-century anomaly,” Krasner told me. Critics have hammered him for a lackluster conviction rate on gun felonies though Philadelphia police have made more arrests for illegal firearms. Krasner, who maintains that the police are handing him weak cases, said his office has found little correlation between arrests for simple possession of an illegal firearm and the subsequent use of guns in shootings. There’s not enough data to determine whether Krasner or his critics have the better argument, says Lauren Ouziel, a former federal prosecutor who is now a professor at Temple University’s law school.