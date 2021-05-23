Dr. Ruth on Finding Love After the Pandemic

She was waiting in the hallway when I got off the elevator, standing at her apartment door in moccasin-style slippers after learning of my arrival from her beloved doormen. Right away, I suspected that she would be a formidable interviewee: She was ready for me, and I had no hope of keeping up. Her walls are covered with photos of her grinning at famous people: Bill and Hillary Clinton, Prince Philip. As befits a therapist and talk-radio host, she loves to flip the conversation and ask lots of questions, even when she’s the supposed subject. She had a stack of materials waiting for me at her dining-room table and a checklist of updates about her busy life written in Sharpie on a piece of computer paper. She was charmingly bemused by my searching questions about adjusting to regular life after the pandemic. “Stop constantly talking about how difficult it was!” she told me as we sat together next to the wide, trinket-lined windows in her apartment overlooking the Hudson River. “We all know that. Period.”

Still, evidence of how she survived the past year was everywhere: She spoke constantly of how much she loves seeing her grandchildren and taking walks in the sprawling park near her apartment. During our interview, she took a quick call from a friend wishing her a sweet Shabbat. Dr. Ruth is not one for corny takeaways, but I left her apartment thinking that her message is clear: A good life is one full of people.

Our conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Emma Green: During the pandemic, were you lonely?

Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer: Was I lonely? Yeah, of course. Any widow—I’ve now been a widow for over 20 years—there are moments of loneliness. What I then do is go right to the list of positive things that you have, right away. In that respect, I’m a very good therapist for myself.

Green: You seem like a people person—very social. How was it to adjust from being around people all the time to this new existence?

Dr. Ruth: I did, once, a study of those children who left Frankfurt with me, who went to Switzerland, who then became orphans. I did a study of what happened to them. Of all 50 of us, none of them became clinically depressed. None of them committed suicide. None of them fell by the wayside.

Nobody else but me became Dr. Ruth!

However, there’s a reason for that. The early socialization, the early years of my childhood, were in a loving family. All of us were in a loving household. That’s what helped us to survive. And I think that that’s what helped me right now, again.

Green: You said in the documentary about your life, Ask Dr. Ruth, that your childhood as an orphan made it clear to you how important it is to be touched—to be in relationships with each other.

Dr. Ruth: That’s why I say to everybody: I hope that right now, after the epidemic, that you go out, and that you find a partner.