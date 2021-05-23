Dr. Ruth on Finding Love After the Pandemic

Green: When you say everyone should go out and find a partner, what do you mean by that? What are you hoping to see?
Dr. Ruth: I hope that right now people should be optimistic again. Definitely single people should say, “Okay, the time has come for me to find myself a partner.”
Green: I know so many people who felt despair about that during the pandemic—not only about being lonely in a daily sense, but about ever finding someone to be with.
Dr. Ruth: I will say, if you feel despair, and if it’s serious, go and see a psychiatrist. Don’t sit there and suffer by yourself.
Green: Sure, but I mean more—I think the pandemic showed us how important relationships are.
Dr. Ruth: I don’t want to say that.
Green: You don’t think so?
Dr. Ruth: What I say is, a few more months, people are not going to talk about the epidemic anymore.
Green: You think?
Dr. Ruth: Yes.
Green: Really?
Dr. Ruth: Yes.
Green: You think we’re just going to move on and leave it behind?
Dr. Ruth: Absolutely. And that’s what I’ve subscribed to.
Green: Why do you think that’s better?
Dr. Ruth: Because I think that that’s what happens. And that’s from my experience as an orphan of the Holocaust. If I hadn’t had the inner strength to keep on and go on, I wouldn’t be Dr. Ruth. So I don’t want to dwell on it. I want to say, “Terrible time!” Luckily, look how wonderful: Last night I was at a restaurant. Every table was taken.
Green: You’ve lived through all of these big moments in history. You were on Kindertransport.
Dr. Ruth: I was in the Haganah. I was badly wounded.
Green: That’s a lot to have to move on from.
Dr. Ruth: But that’s why I’m saying: This is all due to my early socialization in an Orthodox Jewish home, with a grandmother who said, “Trust in God.” That kept me throughout my life. Now I’m going to be 93.
Green: One thing that I hear people talking about is that it’s hard to go back to normal life. People feel like they’ve lived through something traumatic. I wonder: In terms of relationships, like being back with people, how can we rebuild?
Dr. Ruth: A good relationship is going to survive. And I’m going to say to people, “Stop constantly talking about how difficult it was!” We all know that. Period.
My advice is: When you talk on the phone, find something before you pick up the phone—something positive—that you can discuss. Because all of this—how terrible it was, and how upset, and how lonely—is not going to help you.
Green: You know, I saw this chewing-gum commercial recently that made me think of you. It showed all of these people waking up after the pandemic and emerging from their homes. Everyone starts making out—in the lawn and in the pond and in the park.
Dr. Ruth: I didn’t see that.
Green: Do you think it’s good for people to go out and start, you know, getting together?