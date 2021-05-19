What Bosses Really Think of Remote Workers

Herein lies the rub for workers who would be happy to never again drag an extra sweater into the office to protect themselves against the arctic blast of the corporate air conditioner: Remote work might feel great, but unless you go to extreme lengths to signal your devotion to your company, it can irritate your boss and hurt your career.

At first, the idea that remote work could hurt your career doesn’t make sense. Workers and bosses agree that remote work generally increases, rather than decreases, worker productivity. A 2015 study of a Chinese travel agency found that productivity went up by 13 percent when call-center employees started working from home. In a 2020 survey of 592 people, most of them office workers, respondents said that both they and their subordinates—if they had any—were more productive while working from home during the pandemic. If given a choice, the respondents said, they would want to work from home even more after the pandemic ends.

This increased productivity isn’t always rewarded, however. Compared with those who work full-time in an office, bosses are less likely to promote or monetarily reward those who work from home. The 2015 travel-agency study found that people who worked from home liked their job more, but weren’t promoted as much. A more recent study of 405 tech-company employees found that remote workers received as many promotions as in-office workers, but that their salaries grew at a slower rate. And the more people telecommuted, the greater the hit to their salaries.

[ Juliette Kayyem: Never go back to the office ]

These studies suggest that workers are taxed either way: They pay more to live near their office, which is typically in an expensive city center, or they save money by living in and working from the exurbs, and thus don’t get as many raises. Remote workers deviate from what researchers call the “work-devotion schema,” an idea in American work culture that “reflects deep cultural assumptions about work that call for intensive allegiance and undivided attention to work and the expectation that employees will minimize time spent on personal and family demands or else risk career penalties,” according to the authors of the tech-worker study.

Remote workers might also be penalized because bosses make positive snap judgments about people who work in the office. For a study published in 2010, a research team led by Kimberly Elsbach, a management professor at UC Davis, interviewed 39 managers about their views on face time and remote work. The managers said they liked when they saw their subordinates sitting in meetings or at their desk. “If I see you there all the time, okay, good. You’re a hardworking, dependable individual,” one person said.

The respondents seemed self-aware enough to realize that some people might be manipulating their boss’s impressions, coming in early and staying late just to show off. That seemed fine with the respondents, as long as there was butt-in-chair time. “There was this belief that if you really wanted to move up in the company, you had to be in the office, and be seen in the office, which often meant coming in early and staying late, because otherwise you weren’t noticed,” Elsbach told me.