Can Democrats Make Peace With Their Favorite Trump-Era Villain?

Last month, DeJoy unveiled a 10-year strategic plan to put the Postal Service on solid financial footing that calls for hastening a shift away from traditional mail, where demand is down, and toward the package market, which is booming. The agency would ditch air transportation for mail, meaning that letters sent across the country would take four or five days to get to their destination, rather than the current promise of three days or less. The plan would prioritize reliability over speed, so that instead of improving timeliness, the agency would condition customers to expect the slower delivery times that currently exist—even while postage prices continue to rise.

The tradeoffs have the backing of the Postal Service’s bipartisan board of governors, including its Democratic chair, Ron Bloom, who told me the proposal preserves the two most important calling cards of the Postal Service in its competition with higher-priced alternatives like FedEx and UPS: dependability and affordability. “As long as people can plan for when the mail will get there, we have a product that well serves the American people,” Bloom told me. “If it has to absolutely, positively be there overnight and you’re going from New York to L.A., we’re not your guys.”

The reaction from some of DeJoy’s Democratic critics was predictable. Representative Gerry Connolly of Virginia, who chairs the House subcommittee with jurisdiction over the post office, told me the plan “codifies the deterioration” of the mail under DeJoy. But to others, the most surprising aspect about the strategic plan was that it wasn’t worse. Unlike two of his recent predecessors, DeJoy is recommitting the Postal Service to six-day mail delivery and seven days for packages. He endorses Democratic legislation that would fix one of the Postal Service’s biggest fiscal burdens by repealing a requirement that the agency pre-fund employee retirement accounts. The plan does not call for cuts to employee benefits, and it would place more temporary workers on a career track—a bid to reduce high turnover and a boon to postal unions.

DeJoy also proposes a bevy of ideas to better equip the service to handle and transport packages, as well as to leverage its unparalleled reach to rural and remote areas—one of its top advantages over its competitors. He’s pledging to spend billions to upgrade local post offices and modernize the agency’s fleet of trucks; at an average age of 28 years, they’re some of the oldest vehicles on the road. “It’s a good plan on merit,” Democratic Representative Haley Stevens of Michigan told me.

Whether DeJoy will get a chance to implement the proposal is an open question. Democrats began gunning for him almost from the moment he started last June, and he remains a popular fundraising tool for the party. “Louis DeJoy is destroying [the Postal Service] and Biden can’t fire him,” read one money-seeking email sent Monday by a senior House leader. The result is that opinions of the postmaster general—long an obscure government official—are now polarized along party lines. A poll conducted for The Atlantic by Leger found that Democratic respondents were significantly more likely than Republicans or independents to be aware of DeJoy. Of those Democrats who were, more than eight in 10 viewed him negatively.