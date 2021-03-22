The Real Reason Republicans Couldn’t Kill Obamacare

Despite all of these conversations and all the preparations that came before them, the journey of the Affordable Care Act through Congress was halting and difficult, and on several occasions the whole project seemed on the verge of failure. Over the course of several months, much of it in lengthy committee hearings, leaders had agreed to a whole new series of compromises, beyond the ones they had made initially—reducing the financial assistance available to insurance buyers, for example, and nixing a “public option” that was supposed to offer a cheaper, government-run alternative, all to keep a majority coalition barely together.
These compromises frustrated the champions of reform and would have serious consequences much later, because the deals limited the Affordable Care Act’s ability to make insurance affordable for everyone. But a bill got through Congress and, with the president’s signature, became law.
That was no small thing, as Republicans were about to discover.
The GOP assault on the Affordable Care Act began officially on March 23, 2010, the same day Obama signed the law, and it took the form of a bill sponsored by Jim DeMint, a Republican senator from South Carolina. He was among the chamber’s most conservative members, once wrote a book warning that liberals were trying to turn America into a socialist country, and frequently attacked more moderate Republicans for supporting ideas that sounded to him like “Democrat lite.” In the summer of 2009, he had riled up Tea Party activists by proclaiming that defeating health-care reform would lead to Obama’s “Waterloo.”
That original DeMint bill had just 22 co-sponsors, which was still more than the total number of words in the legislation’s one-sentence text: “The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, and the amendments made by that Act, are repealed.” “Repeal and replace” was the party’s official motto, but this bill was all “repeal,” no “replace.”
Following the 2010 midterms, and big Republican gains in Congress, DeMint filed a new version of his legislation. This time, every single GOP senator signed on as a co-sponsor. This was an indicator of how much the caucus, and party as a whole, was signaling support for the ultraconservative, anti-government worldview of DeMint. It also revealed how de rigueur a commitment to full, uncompromising repeal had become.
But DeMint’s new legislation still had no replacement component. And this was a sign of things to come. Although a handful of conservative intellectuals worked on proposals and although a handful of GOP lawmakers, such as Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah and Representative Tom Price of Georgia, wrote legislation, these proposals never got sustained attention from either GOP leadership or members. Republicans had nothing like the detailed, ongoing discussions with outside advisers and interest groups that Democrats and their allies had undertaken in the years before 2009—a failing that several former Republican officials later recognized with regret.