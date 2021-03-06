Of Course Andrew Cuomo Isn’t Going to Resign

Cuomo has agreed to turn over the investigation into the accusations about his behavior to New York’s current attorney general, Tish James, and people who have spoken with him can sense that he’s anxious about what could turn up. The investigation is expected to last at least a few months as investigators look for any more women who may be willing to step forward. At the same time, the Department of Justice is looking into the nursing-home deaths.

Cuomo the control freak, for the first time in his life, knows that he’s lost control, that winning the fourth term his father didn’t might no longer be possible. “He’s aware this could be an existential moment,” another Cuomo adviser, who was granted anonymity in order to discuss internal conversations, told me. Putting Cuomo even more on edge: James right now looks like the most obvious and strongest challenger if she decides to enter a primary against him next year. She has won statewide, she has progressive credentials and a base in Brooklyn, and she’s a Black woman. All of that would make her a formidable candidate, and if she also issues a report with revelations of more sexual harassment or misconduct by Cuomo, the campaign ads almost write themselves. Some operatives are already speculating that James could face a primary for attorney general if the report isn’t tough enough, or if she doesn’t run against Cuomo. High on the list of expected challengers she could face is Representative Kathleen Rice, who had Cuomo’s support when she lost a primary for attorney general in 2010 but has since fallen out with him. Rice responded to the women’s accusations against him by tweeting, “The time has come. The Governor must resign.” (Rice didn’t respond when I asked her to talk more about the governor.)

David A. Graham: America’s Andrew Cuomo problem

In a press conference on Wednesday afternoon—held over Zoom so that he could keep more control—Cuomo choked up at one point as he talked about being humiliated, and said he realized that how he had spoken and behaved was wrong. He was adamant, though, that he wouldn’t resign. And most New York voters don’t seem keen on pushing him out. A Quinnipiac poll conducted in the days just after the allegations came out showed that 55 percent of voters don’t want him to resign, though 59 percent of voters don’t want him to run for reelection, either. Other polling shows that much of the support for resignation right now is coming from Republicans, who never liked Cuomo and like him even less since the pandemic turned him into a chief antagonist to Donald Trump. “The vultures of the left are not in sync with the voters in New York,” the first Cuomo adviser told me. While the folks who have hated him for years are swirling to try to take him down, the reality is that the appetite from the voters to replace a man who has been successful is just not yet evident.”