Why Democrats Might Need to Play Dirty to Win

That gerrymandering poses a danger to America is a relatively recent discovery for Democrats. Only after Republicans routed them in state and congressional elections in 2010 and redrew hundreds of districts in their own favor did Democrats express outrage, which reached a fever pitch when they won the nationwide vote in the next election but saw the GOP secure its second-largest House majority in 60 years. The ensuing Democratic campaign against gerrymandering pushed states like Colorado and Virginia to adopt independent redistricting commissions aimed at preventing politicians from choosing their own constituents. None of this stopped Democrats elsewhere from gerrymandering themselves. After the 2010 census, they drew a notoriously skewed congressional map in Maryland that left Republicans with just a single seat in the eight-member delegation.

Now Democratic groups that for years have criticized the practice are urging their party not to create unfair maps in blue states like Illinois and New York. “Two wrongs don’t make a right,” Kelly Ward Burton, the president of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, told me. The group was launched in 2017 with the backing of former President Barack Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder to reform redistricting. Burton, a former executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), argues that Democrats don’t need to gerrymander to keep the House majority. “We want maps that reflect the will of the voters and reflect the actual makeup of the state.” If that occurs, she said, “then the House stays competitive, and we can win.”

That’s a bet many Democrats aren’t willing to make.

In sheer numbers, New York is the Democrats’ best opportunity to offset Republican redistricting gains. It’s also, Wasserman said, “the biggest question mark.” In 2014, the citizens of New York joined the movement against gerrymandering by voting to create an independent commission that would redraw the state’s congressional and legislative districts. Power in New York was divided at the time, and the state constitutional amendment creating the panel emerged from a deal between Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican leaders in Albany.

Yet the commission does not have the last word over the maps: The law allows the legislature to reject or modify the panel’s submission. Now that Democrats have won supermajorities in both the assembly and the senate, they’ve moved quickly to claw back even more of the power that voters gave to the commission. Earlier this year, lawmakers approved the inclusion of an amendment on the upcoming November ballot that would make it easier for Democrats to enact their own redistricting plan without support from Republicans.

The commission, meanwhile, must submit its first maps to the legislature by the beginning of 2022, but the legislature has starved it of money so far. The commission has no office, no telephone, and no email address. “We’re virtually stalled,” a Republican member, Charlie Nesbitt, told me. The panel has hired staff but has been unable to pay them. Nesbitt said he was hopeful that the legislature would allocate money in the upcoming budget, but when I asked him whether he thought Democrats were trying to hobble the commission, he replied: “It’d be hard not to draw that conclusion.”