The Left’s Answer to Trump Is 6 Foot 8 and Wears Shorts in February

Now, though, Fetterman is tired of being reduced to the appealing oddball from Braddock. I wasn’t much interested in going on another truck tour with him, and he didn’t want to give me one, anyway. That’s all played out, he said.

I asked Fetterman which politician he models himself after. He doesn’t have a model, he told me. And although American politics has a history of funky facial hair that dates back to at least Martin Van Buren, there hasn’t ever been a statewide politician like Fetterman. It’s more than Fetterman’s appearance that makes him stand out in these days of sanded-down political personalities—his policy choices and his laid-back, full-of-curses way of speaking stand out too. He’s been simultaneously tagged as a radical left-winger by state Republicans and a worrisome sellout by some progressives. In his 2018 lieutenant-governor race, Fetterman was endorsed by Bernie Sanders, but not by the influential Sanders-aligned group Our Revolution, because he is open to fracking.

Fetterman formulates his ideology like this: “If Hobby Lobby is paying $15 an hour, how the fuck is that progressive to believe that people should be being paid $15 an hour? If South Dakota voted to legalize weed, how is that progressive to say, ‘Why are we ruining people’s criminal records for using a plant and saying no to billions in free revenue?’” And he’s fine with preaching heresies that most Democrats running in primaries would back away from. The Green New Deal, he said, is ridiculous for including a proposal that the country should move entirely to renewable fuels over just five years, given America’s energy needs and, as Texas demonstrated after last month’s storm, a power-grid infrastructure that already isn’t keeping up. “Republicans need to get honest about confronting climate, but Democrats need to get honest about energy,” Fetterman said. “We can’t say, ‘Science, science, science,’ and then say, ‘Except in unrealistic climate talking points.’”

As the Senate race intensifies, Fetterman will have to confront an incident from his past that could undermine the liberal-everyman authenticity he’s cultivated. In recent weeks, the lieutenant governor’s critics and rivals have drawn new attention to a 2013 episode in which he chased down a Black man and pointed a shotgun at him. They say Fetterman’s behavior was racist and reckless; he says it was a panicked attempt to fulfill his responsibility as Braddock’s chief law-enforcement officer. He acted, instead of simply calling the police, because he was frantic, he says. He thought there was going to be another school shooting, and he couldn’t have lived with himself if that had happened and he hadn’t done anything.

Here’s what the police report, written by the officers who arrived on the scene, says: “We noticed that in [Fetterman’s] right hand he was holding a black shotgun and his truck was parked in the middle of the street. He had with him a Black male.” The report identifies the man as Christopher Miyares, and notes that Fetterman was yelling about hearing gunshots in the area. (The report also states that two other people “heard several shots.”) “Fetterman continued to yell and state that he knows this male was shooting, but did not see Miyares holding a gun or shooting a gun.” The report notes that Miyares was wearing headphones and running clothes. He was upset, and said that he had seen fireworks in the sky as he was jogging. Later, Miyares said that Fetterman had pointed the shotgun at his chest. “Miyares was very cooperative but was upset Fetterman pulled a shotgun on him,” the police report says.