Is Biden’s Outreach to Republicans Real?

One of Biden’s projects is to restore a measure of civility to a politics that, as he said in his inaugural address, “need not be a raging fire destroying everything in its path.” He’s spoken at funerals for Republican senators who were an anathema to rank-and-file Democrats and has courted Republican lawmakers whom his party tried mightily to defeat. “We certainly have staked a lot of what we are doing on a desire and an intention to unify the country,” White House Counselor Steve Ricchetti told me. “We’re going to make every effort. [The president] has asked us to do so, and so we’re doing it, and he’s doing it himself, most importantly.” But Biden also has pragmatic reasons for drawing Republicans into a governing coalition. As long as the Senate preserves the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to pass legislation, he will need Republican votes if he’s to enact the ambitious agenda he has promised.

Biden’s most urgent task is to pass the relief bill, and he’s bent on doing it with or without Republican votes. Defeat would be a resounding rebuke, a sign that he couldn’t deliver on an initiative that might be the defining act of his term. For that reason, Senate Democrats are planning to speed approval through “reconciliation,” a parliamentary maneuver that allows passage of certain bills with a simple majority vote.

Strikingly, Biden’s most successful bipartisan outreach has been to Republican mayors and governors who would benefit from the $350 billion in state and local assistance that the package would provide. After a group of mayors and governors met with Biden last month at the White House, Miami’s Republican mayor, Francis Suarez, came to the press-briefing room and said that his city would put the money “to good use.” Jerry Dyer, the Republican mayor of Fresno, California, declared that the package would help close a $31 million budget shortfall that might necessitate hundreds of layoffs. Because the White House can’t reel off names of Republican senators and representatives who back the bill, officials point instead to polls showing that most GOP voters like what Biden has unveiled. Republican leaders say that polling is no substitute for bipartisan buy-in. “I don’t know if they’re legitimate polls,” Collins told me. “They may be the same polls that said I would lose the election, and I won by nine [points].”

“I think we’re going to pass the COVID-relief bill and move on,” Senator Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat who is one of Biden’s closest allies, told me. “The real question is, if this is passed with only Democrats, what does that mean for bipartisanship and the rest of the president’s agenda? I recognize that some of the Republicans don’t want to work with President Biden, won’t work with President Biden, and aren’t looking to work across the aisle. I’m clear-eyed about that, but there are a dozen Republican senators who I think see the importance and urgency of working together on a bipartisan China strategy, on a bipartisan manufacturing agenda, on a bipartisan infrastructure agenda, and on supporting national service. That’s just four off the top of my head.”