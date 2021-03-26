The Pandemic Made My OCD Worse

One of my earliest memories of my OCD is from July 2007, when the last Harry Potter book came out. I was about to start high school, my family was moving to a new house, and I was a sweaty bundle of nerves. To cope, I immersed myself in the world of house elves and horcruxes, and made a compromise with my brain: Everything will be okay if I read every sentence three times. I finished the 784-page book long after my friends had spoiled the ending.

I wasn’t officially diagnosed with OCD until 10 years later; for most of that decade, I just thought I was weird. But the disorder is fairly common. Roughly 1.3 percent of Americans have symptoms that would warrant an OCD diagnosis—one in every 80 people—according to Chris Pittenger, a psychiatry professor and the director of the Yale OCD Research Clinic. The disorder can be broken into a few broad categories, but they tend to bleed into one another. Some people with OCD have obsessions and compulsions, such as hand-washing, related to cleaning and contamination. Others have a desire for symmetry or an urge to organize or do things according to a specific number. And some have uncomfortable thoughts they can’t escape, such as visualizations of death or illness or injury. I’ve always thought of OCD as the state of being biologically superstitious. The children’s sidewalk rhyme goes, “Step on a crack or you’ll break your mother’s back.” But a person with OCD may have to step on seven consecutive sidewalk cracks, three times in a row, and if she doesn’t, her mother will develop terminal cancer.

Stress, illness, and major life transitions can make OCD worse, which is why the pandemic exacerbated many people’s symptoms. “Every therapist has a waitlist; everyone is looking for more help,” Jeff Szymanski, the executive director of the International OCD Foundation, told me. “People can’t find enough OCD specialists to hire.”

For some people with OCD, the pandemic has affected their symptoms in a more general way, Pittenger said: More stress means more obsessive thoughts and compulsions, but not necessarily thoughts and compulsions related to the virus. That’s certainly been the case for me. Over the past 12 months, I’ve developed intricate new rituals for closing Ziploc bags and washing dishes. I have to read the entire label on the waist of my sweatpants before I can put them on. I even have a strange new tic: vigorous nodding. At certain points throughout the day, I feel the urge to bob my head back and forth until it hurts. I have to do it, or something bad will happen: Maybe I’ll contract COVID-19, or maybe my parents will get into a car accident. Sometimes I nod while I walk through the park next to my house, and people give me funny looks. At home when I nod, my boyfriend politely ignores me.



I am aware that my new rituals are not the worst outcome of this pandemic. People have lost their lives and their livelihoods. But the pandemic’s less visible consequences have been pernicious too, serving up months of mental anguish for people who, on the surface, might appear just fine.