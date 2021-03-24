Democrats Are Failing the Schools Test

Especially with Donald Trump gone, Cooper would like to see Republicans win more elections, and he thinks Democrats who are angry about school closures could be the key. Democrats won in the 2018 midterm elections by turning the suburbs blue and driving up the vote count in cities. Republican gains in the House of Representatives in 2020 were almost all made by candidates who did better than Trump in suburbs and cities. As Republican and Democratic leaders plan for elections this year and next, these are exactly the voters they are chasing.

So, Cooper says, pay attention to his neighbors who had Biden lawn signs alongside signs demanding that Fairfax schools open.

“What Democrats have to worry about is: Are they going to start losing center-left suburban parents who are fed up with some of the special interests who help control Democratic politics?” Cooper told me this week, while his kids were finally, if only part-time, in school. He was trying not to get too angry about policies his children have told him about—for instance, they’d been told to stare straight ahead at their desks and not turn their heads toward one another while eating lunch.

Biden knows that parents’ patience is almost gone. He knows that school-reopening questions will likely shape public opinion about his presidency, and will likely be a top concern for voters.

He also knows that he has very little control over whether schools reopen. Most of the key decisions are in the hands of governors, mayors, and teachers’ unions. But Biden will get the blame—or the credit—anyway.

Biden’s massive American Rescue Plan includes $130 billion to fund new programs and facilities for COVID-19 mitigation in schools, and the president is talking a lot about getting children back in their classrooms—including at the virtual education summit the White House is hosting today. The administration says its goal is to resume in-person learning for most students before the end of the academic year. Skeptics wonder whether the beginning of the next one is even a realistic goal.

The fight over school reopening is a mishmash of many other complex public-policy fights: over how to keep children safe, tackle inequality, support working parents, and protect public health. But a simple explanation exists for the nation’s inconsistent mess of restrictions and procedures, Republicans argue: The chaos is the Democrats’ fault. “We have kids who haven’t been in school for a year because of politics—and that’s unconscionable,” Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana said at a press conference in the Capitol this week, “and I think President Biden can do something about it if he’s willing to.” Or as Dee Duncan, the president of the Republican State Leadership Committee, which works with GOP state officials across the country, put it in a statement, “Democrats spent all of 2020 saying we should base school reopenings on the science, but now they want to base them on the priorities of the teachers unions that fill their campaign coffers.” Duncan added, “Democrats in key states need to answer for the irreparable harm they have already done to the academic, mental, and physical well-being of the kids they have kept from in-person learning.”