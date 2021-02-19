Why Democrats Are Still Taking Their Time on D.C. Statehood

Democrats know that they may struggle to maintain their majorities in the House and Senate in next year’s midterm elections. That’s one reason Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has called for a statehood bill to be put on President Joe Biden’s desk during his first 100 days in office.

That’s why I was surprised that Eleanor Holmes Norton, Washington’s longtime delegate to Congress and perhaps the biggest statehood booster around, told me she wants to proceed slowly. Norton, who doesn’t get full voting rights in the chamber, said she’s convinced that the Democrats are going to expand their majorities in the House and Senate in 2022. And she wants more time for statehood advocates to build up public support. She’s worried that any vote will fail if Congress doesn’t feel pressure from the American people, or if advocates force a vote ahead of clearer national priorities, such as COVID-19 relief. A setback like that, she fears, could end the momentum that’s been steadily building for the 51st-state movement—so she wants Biden to stay away from statehood for now. “If he jumps D.C. statehood ahead of the two or three issues that have priority, people will think he’s crazy,” she said. “We’re not ready to have him jump the issue on D.C. statehood yet. We have to do more homework in the Senate.”

D.C. statehood was once the stuff of quirky license plates and not much else. Over the past decade, though, it’s become a cause on lefty websites, a topic at liberal cocktail parties, and now a key goal of influential progressive groups such as Indivisible. Democrats have become more attracted to statehood as Senate representation has grown more wildly out of whack with the population. As of the 2020 election, 41 million more people lived in states represented by Democrats than by Republicans, despite the Senate’s 50–50 split.

For years, the statehood movement was scattered. During the last Democratic primary, the best idea that advocates came up with was to send students to Iowa all through 2019 to bird-dog the candidates and try to get them on record in favor of statehood. (All of them voiced their support.) D.C.’s two shadow senators showed up in Des Moines a few days before the caucus, but without much of a plan besides sitting in a busy hotel lobby. When I asked Shadow Senator Michael Brown—who, like his colleague, Paul Strauss, has no vote in the Senate—what they were doing to press the statehood case, his answer was “Various events.” He told me that part of the reason statehood hasn’t happened yet is because most Americans assume that Washington, D.C., is already a state, a claim that seems hard to believe. (“When I travel around the country, they treat me like they would treat any other senator,” he said. No, they don’t, I replied. “They do! I went to Ohio and they had the governor at an event, and they said, ‘We don’t know who we should introduce first: you or the governor.’”) The discussion was intriguing enough for me to turn on my recorder for a few minutes, but the two senators seemed so unclear about what they were up to that I didn’t listen to the recording until I started working on this story a year later.