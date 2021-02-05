What Does This Man Know That Other Democrats Don’t?

Polling data reflect those anecdotes. “His job-performance numbers were always higher than his vote share, so even people who weren’t voting for him thought he was doing a good job and was fighting for the right things and had the right priorities,” says Marshall Cohen, the DGA’s political director, who reviewed polling on Cooper over the course of the 2020 campaign.

Some of Cooper’s success, he knows, is rooted in his identity as a white man. That may have enabled him to hold on to moderate voters last year who might otherwise have been scared off by trends among Democrats nationally. Cooper, for example, wasn’t tied to progressive causes like the “Defund the police” movement. By contrast, Jaime Harrison, a 44-year-old Black Democrat who ran against Republican Senator Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, was tagged with that cause—which frustrated him, he told me, because he repeatedly distanced himself from it.

“Racism exists at all different levels in our society,” Cooper told me. “It would probably be easier for me to be way out there on [issues of race and racial disparity] than Jaime, because of the racism that exists out there.” Voters may have been “thinking that he may be a certain way because of his race and thinking that I may be a certain variety because of my race.”

Another factor that may have helped Cooper: From the beginning of his first term as governor, he’s built up his own fundraising apparatus, which means he didn’t have to rely on outside groups to support his reelection and could shape his own public image. Meanwhile, he also established (and largely funded) a political operation through the state Democratic Party that recruited and supported other candidates around North Carolina. Those allies helped him break the legislature’s Republican supermajority—which, in his first two years as governor, had the power to override his vetoes—and gave him centers of political support around the state.

Then there’s Cooper’s aggressive messaging: The governor devoted much of the last campaign to ripping into his Republican opponent, Dan Forest, especially Forest’s opposition to mask wearing and other COVID-19 restrictions. Cooper and his aides have become famous in Democratic circles for heavily investing in opposition research on Cooper himself—so much so that they record in advance responses to a range of potential attacks. Many of these campaign ads never air, but are ready to go if need be, usually with Cooper speaking directly to the camera.

In last year’s election, for example, aides told me Cooper knew he’d likely be slammed for vetoing a bill that would have required local sheriffs to turn over undocumented arrestees to federal immigration authorities. So he recorded an ad explaining that he thought the measure was unconstitutional and would cost the state money. The ad tested well with focus groups, so the campaign ran with it—while responding with their own heavily negative ads attacking Forest on several issues. Cooper’s view on going negative: “I think it’s important to be up front with where you differ with your opponent and be ready to take that on.” One of his political aides was more direct about their approach: “You may score, but you’re going to get bloodied.”