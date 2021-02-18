What Americans Don’t Know About Their Medications

Beyond being difficult to ascribe to a single circumstance, suicide is a vanishingly rare outcome for people taking fluoroquinolones, which were until recently some of the most commonly prescribed antibiotics in the United States. No study has proved that taking fluoroquinolones causes people to kill themselves, and the number of fluoroquinolone-associated suicides that have been reported to the FDA is much lower than the U.S. suicide rate would lead one to expect. But in hundreds of cases in which people killed themselves after taking the drugs, either they or their family members blamed the fluoroquinolone at least partially for their death. And the FDA’s numbers for post-fluoroquinolone suicides and pain are likely an undercount, since doctors and patients don’t tell the agency about every problem patients experience after taking a drug.

Severe drug side effects, rare as they are, can be distressing and even disabling when they happen. For example, birth control containing drospirenone can increase the risk of blood clots compared to other types of contraceptives, but the risk is still fairly low, with only about a tenth of one percent of patients affected. And bupropion, a very common antidepressant, increases the risk of seizures, but other than at very high doses, the seizures occur in less than 1 percent of users. All these black swans—people who took a mostly innocuous drug and had a horrible experience—add up to a fairly substantial crowd of individuals who reacted poorly to common medications. You may not have developed scary side effects on Cipro, but it’s quite possible that some drug, at some point, did something to you that you weren’t expecting, and that, in retrospect, might not have been worth the cure.

It’s hard to say whether knowing about these rare side effects would change the number of patients who urge their doctors not to prescribe them a certain drug. But Martin and other floxed people say that if they had known about the possibility of these side effects, they would have never taken the antibiotics. Though patients currently do get some warnings about fluoroquinolones, she and others feel they aren’t enough.

Some researchers have, in fact, proposed a better way for doctors to both understand the potential harms of medications and explain them to patients. But so far, the FDA hasn’t been interested in pursuing it. Implementing this system might help all sorts of patients—not only those who have been floxed—better comprehend the relative harms and benefits of the drugs they’re taking. And for a small number, it might help prevent the type of anguish that Martin and others experience every day.

The floxed are right about the severity of fluoroquinolone risks. The drugs have been tied to tendon rupture, aortic rupture, hypoglycemia, C. difficile infections, mental-health issues, heart-valve problems, and nerve damage, but in less than 1 percent of people who take them. In a 2015 meeting, FDA officials presented data showing that fluoroquinolones were more likely to be associated with disabling side effects than other types of antibiotics. For a very small number of the floxed, the medications seemingly prompt a temporary psychotic episode, during which they, say, step in front of a semitrailer or jump out of a window. In all, as of 2015 more than 60,000 people had reported “serious adverse events” associated with five fluoroquinolone antibiotics since the 1980s, when they were developed.