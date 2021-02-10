The Republican Leaders Who Claim the Capitol Riot Was a ‘False Flag’

Her regret over voting for the resolution isn’t really about its substance, she said, or about Trump. “I support President Trump,” she said, adding that she believes those who voted for his impeachment were wrong. Honl isn’t sure about the false-flag claim, which she barely paid attention to ahead of the vote. “I probably should have looked at the resolution as a whole instead of focusing on one section,” she said. When I asked if she believed that the people who stormed the Capitol were Trump supporters or leftists who had infiltrated the rally, she thought about it for several seconds. “I believe it was probably both,” she said.

Elected Republicans in Oregon were aghast that the state party’s leadership would formally embrace an obvious falsehood about the Capitol riot and liken it to the Nazi takeover of Germany. Days later, Christine Drazan, the Republican leader in the state House of Representatives, secured the support of her entire caucus for a statement repudiating the resolution.

At the heart of Oregon’s intraparty feud is a deepening divide over Trump and whether the former president should remain the de facto leader of the GOP. That fight is playing out in states across the country. To the frustration of those Republicans who want to steer a new course, state-party committees have become the strongest redoubts of Trumpism. State parties frequently attract the most passionate partisans, and unlike legislators, mayors, or governors, their leaders don’t have to govern in partnership with the other party. “We just have very different responsibilities,” Drazan told me. “I have a unique opportunity where my beliefs are expressed with my votes. I don’t have to be a bumper-sticker person or a sound-bite person.” State and local committees may not be directly accountable to voters, but they do the legwork of campaigning—registering voters, recruiting candidates, and, above all, raising money—and those crucial, if unsexy, activities often end up shaping the future of a party as much as, if not more than, its elected officials do.

Trump moved more aggressively than his predecessors to take control of state GOP affiliates across the country, installing allies as party leaders soon after winning the presidency in part to ensure that his renomination for a second term would not be challenged. That effort has paid off in the past three months, as state parties have rushed to demonstrate their fealty to the former president and punish his critics.

Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming cast a high-profile vote for Trump’s impeachment. Less well known, the chairman of Wyoming’s state party, W. Frank Eathorne, traveled 1,600 miles to hear Trump’s speech on January 6. On Saturday, the state party voted overwhelmingly to censure Cheney. Nebraska Republicans are moving to censure Senator Ben Sasse merely for considering a vote to convict Trump. In Arizona, which saw Democrats flip a U.S. Senate seat and where Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state in 24 years, the state Republican Party recently punished internal critics of Trump. The GOP chairman in Georgia sided with Trump as the president assailed the state’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, and its secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, for not trying to overturn Biden’s victory there.