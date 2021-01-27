Why You Can’t Just Get Vaccinated at Your Doctor’s Office

Primary-care doctors see themselves as ideal foot soldiers in the battle to vaccinate America. After all, they know the extent of their patients’ preexisting conditions, are accustomed to soothing fears about vaccines, and can reach elderly patients quickly for an appointment. In Pennsylvania, a family doctor named Kevin Wong told me he has a 100-year-old patient who won’t leave his house. If he had the vaccine, Wong would be willing to make a house call.

That would be a smoother experience than the one many seniors have had as they’ve sought vaccination in recent weeks. Some people are walking into their local health department to ask for the vaccine, only to be turned away and told to call an overwhelmed phone line. “I have been calling my doctor, my hospital, my insurance, and the Health Department since the beginning of December to get a COVID-19 vaccination,” a Floridian named William Klein wrote to his local paper. “No one had any information.” A 75-year-old named Betty told a Los Angeles Times reporter recently that though she would like to get the vaccine, “I have no idea where.” Another Florida man said he had to click 800 times to enter his date of birth on a cantankerous county website.

“The most vulnerable populations, just like the ones that are most affected by COVID, are not necessarily the ones that are going to be able to scour the internet to find a place to go,” says Anders Gilberg, senior vice president at the Medical Group Management Association, which represents doctors in private practice. Many people already get their flu vaccine at their primary-care doctor’s office. So why not the COVID-19 vaccine?

The reason, in short, is that there is simply not enough of the vaccine to go around. Seniors might be frustrated, but so are local and state health departments, governors, doctors, and pretty much everyone else I’ve called in the past week. They’re all saying the same thing: They wish they could get more doses of the vaccine—especially the Moderna version, which does not have to be kept at ultra-low temperatures. They also want it sent to them by the federal government on a more predictable schedule. The Biden administration might help with both of these problems, but so far, it has been a long and bitter month of waiting.

“We desperately want to put vaccines in the hands of providers. But we can’t give them vaccines until we receive them,” says Michael Weber, who runs the health department in the county where Siedlecki’s clinic is located. Before last week, the health department had received a total of just 300 doses of the vaccine.

Let’s back up to the halcyon days of December, when it was thought that there was a chance—a chance!—that vaccination would go smoothly. The first doses of the vaccine went mostly to hospitals, in part so they could vaccinate their own employees, and in part because hospitals had the ultra-cold storage the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires. It’s also faster to deliver 100 doses of vaccine to one hospital than a few doses of vaccine to 100 doctor’s offices.