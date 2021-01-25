The Far Right’s Fear of ‘Glowies’

Glowie has also sprouted other permutations: Someone who seems suspicious is said to be “glowing.” Seeming too much like an FBI agent—known as an “alphabet” in these forums—is called “glowposting.”

For instance, asking a question like “Do you know where I can get schematics for 3-D-printed guns?” might be considered glowposting, because it suggests that the user is attempting to lure his interlocutor toward committing a crime, says Hampton Stall, a senior researcher at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project and the founder of the MilitiaWatch blog. If someone is suspected of being a federal agent or an informant for the FBI, other group members will “fedjacket” him or her, making the case about why the person is secretly a snitch. To prevent feds from joining, some forums have devised elaborate vetting procedures. For instance, they’ll ask potential members to send a picture of one of their biceps, on the theory that a reverse image search will reveal whether the picture is original. Also, “they’re very bro-ey,” Stall told me.

Then there’s “glowing,” which is talking about things that are violent and threatening—and therefore likely to attract the attention of cops. In a chat on the Element messenger app that Conroy is in, people have asked, for example, “How brightly are we allowed to glow here?” Or, as part of a conversation about the apparent desire to execute members of Congress, one user said, “Yeah, I’d say every single congresscritter needs to go.” “That’s my kind of glowing right there,” another user responded.

In order to attempt to cover their tracks, extremists will sometimes spell out their violent desires, then quickly add, “in Minecraft.” Because you can’t get arrested for wanting to kill people in a video game, right?

The meaning of glowies has evolved over time. In addition to referring to feds, the term is sometimes applied to dissenters, anti-fascists, or tech companies that might try to take down far-right forums. “If somebody gets out of line in the chat, they accuse them of being antifa,” Stall said.

It’s hard to impersonate the subculture of a group you don’t belong to, so newcomers tend to write messages that read as slightly off, a “How do you do, fellow kids?” from an interloper. The members think, “This could be law enforcement, this could be antifa, but it’s probably not Joe White Supremacist,” says Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow at the Center on Extremism at the Anti-Defamation League. “Anybody who strikes them as being different from the crowd is raising alarm bells with them.”

Still, the extremists’ glow-dar isn’t very good, Stall said. They miss people who are very obviously federal agents, or they accuse random users of glowing because they’ll say something like “Time to kill all Democrats.” Police officers who sympathize with white supremacists have been accused of glowing when they actually appear to be trying to help the extremists’ cause.