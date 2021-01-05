The Show’s About to End

Read: White House, petri dish

They’re caretakers for a White House that is shutting down. And for the most part, the people who work in the building know it. None of the advisers and aides I’ve spoken with over the past couple of weeks is under any illusion that Trump will serve a second term. They realize it’s over, though one aide, who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to talk more freely, told me that they’ve gotten no guidance from senior officials on what will happen come noon on January 20, when Trump’s term constitutionally ends.

“I don’t know of anybody in the building who thinks there will be anything but a Biden inauguration on January 20, and quite frankly, I think that includes Trump on most days,” one former official told me. Trump hasn’t admitted as much. Yet, in rare moments of clarity, he seems to acknowledge the obvious. At his Georgia rally last night, he slipped into the past tense when talking about his dealings with North Korea, offering what sounded like a valedictory. “I got along very well with Kim Jong Un,” he said of the country’s leader.

“He knows he lost,” Representative Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, told me. “He may buy the conspiracy theories that he reads on Twitter, but at the end of the day, he knows he lost. He realizes that for the next 10 years of his life, he’ll have to answer for this, and he wants to be able to say it was stolen. It’s all about him and his pride right now.”

One person close to the White House has said that privately, Trump talks about his postpresidential plans as opposed to any kind of second-term agenda. Another friend, Chris Ruddy, the CEO of the conservative news outlet Newsmax, told me that Trump may discover that life outside the White House is in some respects a happier existence than inside. “I think he’s going to like being a former president,” Ruddy said. “You have a lot of influence.”

Should he choose to run again, Trump would be the clear front-runner for the Republican nomination in 2024. Ruddy doubts he will try. “He’s never really liked being a captive of the White House. He was a guy who liked moving around, not being so much on a schedule. He likes to do his own thing.”

Even among Trump allies, there is a consensus that his efforts to overturn the election results have been futile. “All of his true friends believe that this is a total shit show and he’s only hurting himself,” a person close to the president told me. Steven Groves, a former press deputy who also represented the White House in the Russia investigation, drew a contrast between the Trump campaign’s effort and George W. Bush’s legal fight during the Florida recount 20 years earlier. “The Bush campaign brought in former Secretary of State James Baker to quarterback the thing,” Groves said. “Major law firms with hundreds of lawyers were retained. When similar things didn’t happen here within the first couple of weeks after the election, it looked to me like a completely unserious effort. It seemed to be fruitless and they’d just make a show of it.”