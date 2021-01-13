At a live virtual event, The Atlantic’s senior editor Ronald Brownstein will talk with staff writers Clint Smith and Anne Applebaum and executive editor Adrienne LaFrance about the factors that led to last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. They’ll explore what the future holds for the outgoing president and the Republican Party, and the challenges that incoming President Joe Biden will face in healing a divided nation.
The Big Story: America After Trump
Atlantic writers will discuss the future of democracy after last week’s insurrection, live at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday.