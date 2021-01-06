This afternoon, a mob of pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol, where Congress had convened to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. The insurrectionists clashed with police, scaled walls, broke windows, and carried Confederate and Trump flags throughout the Capitol’s halls. Members of Congress and their staffers sheltered in place before being evacuated from the building. Collected here are a few images depicting the chaos of this American coup attempt, a scene unlike any other witnessed in recent U.S. history.