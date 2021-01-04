Mitch McConnell’s Teetering Power

Trump’s staying power—politically, if not in office—is certainly the main factor complicating McConnell’s hold on his conference now. Republicans like Hawley and Cruz have presidential ambitions in 2024 and are making a blatant play for the president’s base in the hope that Trump loyalists will remember their fight in the years ahead. McConnell’s reputation as an all-powerful parliamentary mastermind, meanwhile, has veered toward myth in recent years: Democrats have cast him as a cynical, even diabolical, obstacle to progressive achievement in the Senate, and to burnish his own standing among conservatives, McConnell has been eager to embrace his image as a villain of the left. He has crowed about the maneuver that defined his tenure as majority leader before Trump took office, whereby he denied then-President Barack Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Merrick Garland, so much as a hearing in the Senate before the 2016 election. Although the move fell well within the Senate’s Constitutional prerogative, it defied long-standing norms and has left McConnell with little claim to the institutional high ground as he tries to keep rank-and-file Republicans in check.

Still, Democrats are looking to the Senate leader to act more forcefully than he has, and to declare publicly what he has, so far, said to his fellow Republicans only in private. “McConnell needs to rise to the occasion and decide how much the Constitution means to him,” Representative Adam Schiff of California, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told The Atlantic. “He can paper over it, try to ignore it, dance around it, but anything less than a full-throated rebuke of this attack on our peaceful transfer of power will tar his reputation indelibly.”

Yet for all his skills in steering Republicans, McConnell’s authority as leader has never been a match for the presidential ambitions of his members. In 2013, McConnell, who was at the time the Senate minority leader, and then-Speaker John Boehner begged conservatives in both the House and Senate not to force a government shutdown over the Affordable Care Act in their spending standoff with Obama. McConnell and Boehner warned that the GOP would inevitably lose the battle and suffer electoral consequences in the next election, just as Republicans had in the mid-1990s. A first-term senator with an eye on the White House ignored their pleas and led the fight that resulted in a 17-day shutdown. Republicans did lose the skirmish over Obamacare, but they won the next election: In 2014, the GOP captured control of the Senate and elevated McConnell to majority leader.

The senator who led that supposedly doomed effort was Ted Cruz, who would go on to make a serious bid for the presidency in 2016 before losing to Trump. The Texas conservative is clearly eyeing another bid for the White House, and once again he’s defying McConnell’s wishes in order to wage another battle that will undoubtedly enhance his standing on the right. McConnell likely will survive this embarrassment, just as he has previous ones. But for the Republican Party, and perhaps eventually for the country, the stakes of this split are much higher.

Peter Nicholas contributed reporting.