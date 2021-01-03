Denver Riggleman Has Seen the Future of the Republican Party

Riggleman has spent the past six months battling the more fringe parts of his party. Shortly after he was effectively fired, he started receiving hate mail, calling him a “fag lover,” a leader of “Bibi Netanyahu’s pedophile ring,” and a “tool of the anti-Christ.” One troll even called his wife “the spawn of Satan”—making the two of them a sort of underworld power couple, Riggleman joked. “I really am not a big fan of conspiracy theories or radicalization,” he said. “There’s this bizarre stream of that running through the GOP right now. And it’s going to hurt the party.” He has used much of his final time in office to condemn QAnon, the right-wing conspiracy theory that has been promoted by conservatives such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, the newly elected representative from Georgia. “It’s very hard to call myself a Republican if I believe there’s a significant portion of the party—even if it’s 15 to 20 percent—who believe some of those things,” Riggleman said. “Something that used to be called the Grand Old Party now stands for ‘Grandpa’s on Peyote.’”

The most conservative people within the Republican Party win power more easily when election rules work in their favor. Under Virginia law, party leaders can choose how they nominate candidates—no traditional primary elections required. Disgruntled GOP leaders in Riggleman’s district used that to their advantage, hosting a party convention in Good’s hometown in southern Virginia. This setup was designed to downplay moderate voices: The most active Republicans in the most conservative part of the state selected the candidate for a large and diverse district.

Since winning, Good has indicated that he does not accept the results of the presidential election. “It is historically difficult to defeat an incumbent president, and never before has a president ‘lost’ re-election with such a stellar economic record,” he tweeted. “It simply isn’t believable that Joe Biden so significantly outperformed Barack Obama to ‘receive’ a record number of votes.” He has compared the threat of contracting COVID-19 to everyday risks such as driving a car, and warned that Republicans may never win another election, because of voting corruption. (I texted Nancy Smith, Good’s campaign manager, asking for comment after the election, but never heard back.) Riggleman said he’s gotten frantic phone calls from Republicans in his district who didn’t quite realize who they were voting for. He sees Good as part of a new class of vocal conservative firebrands who just got elected to Congress: Lauren Boebert in Colorado, Madison Cawthorn in North Carolina, Georgia’s Greene. “You’re seeing this massive grift—this conspiratorial grift—that’s working,” Riggleman said.

Going into November’s election, pundits believed that Good’s conservative profile would alienate voters in the Washington, D.C., exurbs and the liberal area around the University of Virginia—“The Cook Political Report” rated the race a toss-up. Good’s Democratic challenger, Cameron Webb, a Black doctor from Charlottesville, focused his campaign message on issues such as expanding rural broadband access, health care, and education. But “there was a distrust of what Democrats were going to do, because I think there was a consistent message accusing all Democrats of being socialists. That muddied the water,” Webb told me the morning after the election. As a new candidate, with COVID-19 limiting in-person events, he was frustrated that he had to keep beating back these assumptions about his values. “So often, our politics can seem reductive. We just focus on culture wars,” he said. He ended up losing to Good by more than 200,000 votes—five percentage points. “Are the principles upon which our nation was founded worth preserving?” Good asked supporters on Election Night, describing a “battle” to protect the country. “Or is America an evil nation, an illegitimate nation, a racist nation that needs to be torn down and built in a different image?”