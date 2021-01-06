When a Senate Democrat Tried to Challenge an Election

Our conversation has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

Emma Green: Is this different from when you took a stand in 2005?

Barbara Boxer: There’s no comparison. It’s apples and oranges. It’s Venus and Mars. Our purpose, upfront, was to just talk about, for an hour, the voter suppression that we saw in Ohio. We didn’t ask for anybody’s votes. John Kerry wasn’t involved at all. He had already conceded. In minority precincts in Ohio, some people were standing in line for four, five, six, seven, up to nine hours in the rain to vote.

Now, you have a plan being orchestrated by a delusional president, who claims he won an election that he lost. And it’s all part of a plan to overturn the election. So it’s just nothing to do with what we did. It’s a total abuse of the law.

Green: Just to take their argument at its face, these senators have said they want to address Americans’ distrust of the results of the election by pulling together a commission to fully investigate any allegations of voting irregularities. Do you think that cause is worthy?

Boxer: Look, I could point to the Al Gore–George W. Bush race, where many Americans thought the Supreme Court, in a 5–4 decision, stopped the vote recount. They were upset. You’ve got to be a leader. You don’t say, “Oh, the people think x, y, and z.” People could think somebody landed from Mars! Are you going to stop the election? This is as crazy as it gets.

What they’re saying, on its face, is baloney. They are part of a scheme by a delusional president to stop the election results from taking effect for 10 days, while they get a commission. This whole thing is part of a very frightening attack on democracy. They can say anything they want, but anyone with a heartbeat and pulse knows they’re just playing to an audience of one: Donald Trump. And it is the saddest thing I have ever seen. I grew up with a Republican Party that was a mainstream party, and it never did anything like this.

Green: Were you surprised by any of the names on the list of the dozen senators? People you had served with, or others?

Boxer: No.

Green: Not a single surprise?

Boxer: No.

Green: And why is that?

Boxer: They’re all puppets of Donald Trump. Why is that? You’d have to ask them. I guess they’re scared to death that they can’t win on their own. They’re afraid of a primary.

I’ve never been afraid of a primary in my life. Stand up; do the right thing. You’ll win your election. Don’t be a puppet of anybody. You’ll lose the election, because you’re weak.

Green: Do you have anxiety about the long-term effects this kind of action could have on Americans’ trust in the outcome of this election or future elections?

Boxer: You know, I’m not as worried as others, because I still believe in the institutions of democracy. If there were enough senators and House members to overturn an election, that’s when I’d worry. But at this point, I feel people have the common sense to elect people who stand for democracy.