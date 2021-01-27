How Anthony Fauci Survived Donald Trump

Then, he brings in Scott Atlas [as a pandemic adviser], who was a complete foil to poor Debbie Birx. I felt so bad for her, because he completely undermined her. He didn’t undermine me, because I didn’t give a shit about him. I didn’t really care what he said, because my home base was [the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, where he has been the director since 1984]. But Deb’s home base was the White House.

Nicholas: She gave an interview recently in which she criticized aspects of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic. Should she have spoken out more forcefully at the time?

Fauci: She’s a close friend of mine. It’s a tough situation. I will defend her. Unlike the situation that the FDA commissioner [Stephen Hahn] and the CDC director [Robert Redfield] and I were in, she had to live in the White House. She had to be there every minute of the day with these people. You’ve got to take that into consideration when you judge how much she did or did not push back. She told me multiple times, “Tony, this is the worst, most painful 11 months of my entire life.”

Nicholas: What did you make of Vice President Mike Pence? Was he in thrall to Trump? Did he understand the gravity of this crisis?

Fauci: Fundamentally, he really is a good human being. There are people who would differ. He put himself in such a difficult position because he was fiercely loyal to the president. Deep down, he’s a very smart guy. People make these caricatures of him of just sitting in the background with that stare on his face. That’s not him at all. He’s a very smart guy, and a really nice guy, to be honest.

Nicholas: Were you worried at any point that Trump would try to fire you? I’ve looked into this: It would have been very difficult under the civil-service system for him to have fired you even if he’d wanted to.

Fauci: I did not. I just felt that the magnitude of the job that I had to do, and the magnitude of the problem we were faced with, was such that I was going to do what I needed to do, regardless.

I don’t take any great pleasure in contradicting the president of the United States. I have a great deal of respect for the office. But I had to do it as a symbol to the rest of the world that science is not going to flinch in the face of somebody who’s spouting nonsense. That’s why I had to step up to the podium a couple of times.

He is a very charismatic character. And there was something about our commonality of being New Yorkers that we developed this strange relationship, where we really liked each other. If I say that I liked him, my wife would have a heart attack. But there was something about him that was charismatic and likable on a personal basis—not on a policy basis.

What I did know is the people around him were furious with the fact that I was contradicting him publicly, and contradicting him from the podium in the White House, and even sometimes in the Oval Office. He’d be saying, “I think a, b, and c.” And I would say, “No, I disagree with you. I think it’s d, e, and f.” He would not get upset at all. But you knew there were five or six people standing behind me, who were his people, and they would be furious with me for doing that.