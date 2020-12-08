Americans Aren’t Actually Quarantining

Americans who drive to, say, Cincinnati, and do not isolate in the days that follow do not risk arrest. Ohio, like Hawaii, has introduced a quarantine for people who have visited high-risk areas. But complying with Ohio’s restrictions is voluntary. In other states, you are “urged” or “asked” to quarantine, but no one will check that you did.

Even now, Hawaii has one of the strictest quarantine laws in the country. (Indeed, police arrested a couple in late November for knowingly boarding a flight to Hawaii while infected. And state senators are now recommending a two-test requirement for tourists—one before departure, a second upon arrival—plus a seven-day quarantine in Hawaii, even if both tests come back negative.) The state’s geographic isolation has helped and hurt its efforts to control the virus. On one hand, the state would be completely unequipped to deal with a coronavirus surge. There are no states nearby from which to borrow doctors or ICU capacity. The island of Kauai has just 15 ventilators. On the other hand, everyone enters Hawaii through its airports, which makes enforcing a quarantine easier there than in almost every other state.

This policy may seem a little harsh coming from a place associated with a relaxed “aloha” spirit. But when I called Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors, she put it this way: “We need to take care of the health and safety of our people so that we can keep Hawaii safe for people who want to come when it is time to come again.” Or as Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell sternly told CNN, “Aloha works both ways.”

There’s no national database of quarantine noncompliance, but in U.S. states other than Hawaii, quarantine violations rarely result in fines or jail time—or, really, any consequences at all, multiple experts told me. “Clearly, we wouldn’t have this type of community transmission if everybody was actually doing what they were supposed to be doing,” says Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University.

Yet quarantine compliance is essential for the combination of testing, contact tracing, and isolation of sick people to work. Simply telling people they’ve been exposed and letting them loose on the nation’s Outback Steakhouses is not sufficient. But persuading close contacts—people who spent significant amounts of time within six feet of someone who tests positive for COVID-19—to quarantine has been especially difficult, local health officials say, because these individuals might not be stuck in bed with COVID-19 symptoms.

Though the CDC’s recent shortening of the quarantine period is likely to encourage more people to comply, it won’t solve all the country’s problems with getting people who might have been exposed to the virus to stay home. And until spring comes and Americans have broad access to the vaccine, quarantining is the main thing keeping us healthy. So why aren’t more Americans doing it?