Giuliani faces potential criminal exposure stemming from his lengthy campaign to dig up dirt on the Biden family in Ukraine. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two Soviet-born men who worked closely with Giuliani in a widely debunked drive to link Biden and his son Hunter to corruption in that country, have been charged with illegal campaign contributions. The pair were slated to go to trial in March, but it’s since been postponed to later in 2021. (Both Parnas and Fruman pleaded not guilty.) The FBI is also reportedly investigating Giuliani’s Ukraine efforts, including his possible ties to Russian intelligence. A key Giuliani contact in Ukraine for anti-Biden materials was Andrii Derkach, a lawmaker that the Treasury Department sanctioned in September as an “active Russian agent” attempting to interfere in November’s election.

Giuliani’s zealous, bumbling efforts to help Trump make sense if he’s spooked and wishes to save his own skin. “After the Biden administration takes office in January, I would expect the DOJ and [the Southern District of New York] to sharpen their focus on financial crime, corruption, and money laundering,” Paul Pelletier, who served as the acting chief of the DOJ’s fraud division under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, told me. “With his foreign entanglements” and “business relationships with charged fraudsters … Rudy Giuliani’s conduct would surely invite specialized scrutiny. The greater the threat of prosecution, the more a presidential pardon would be welcome.”

Other ex-prosecutors I spoke with concurred. “It would make sense for Giuliani to look to his boss for a pardon that could immunize him from possible federal indictment on campaign finance, obstruction of justice, federal tax, and other related charges,” Phillip Halpern, a recently retired federal prosecutor who spent 36 years focused on corruption and campaign-finance cases, told me.

Read: Why Trump (probably) won’t ditch Rudy

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, the office Giuliani once ran that is known for its independence and handles many of the Justice Department’s highest-profile prosecutions, have reportedly been scrutinizing Giuliani’s links to Parnas and Fruman since last fall. Investigators have examined Giuliani’s financial dealings with the pair in part to discern whether Giuliani’s Ukraine work violated lobbying laws that require foreign agents to register with the United States government, according to the Times.

Prosecutors have charged Parnas and Fruman with scheming with foreign donors to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal donations to one U.S. government official and political-action committees, including a pro-Trump super PAC.

With their trial coming up, Parnas and Fruman are likely to face mounting pressure to cooperate with prosecutors in an attempt to cut their potential punishment, ex-DOJ lawyers told me. In September, Parnas and Fruman were charged in a superseding indictment with additional campaign-finance crimes. SDNY prosecutors also added wire-fraud violations to their raft of charges against Parnas. A Florida-based firm called Fraud Guarantee, which was run in part by Parnas and which prosecutors’ complaint charges was a scam, is alleged to have bilked investors out of more than $2 million. (The degree of Fruman’s involvement in Fraud Guarantee is unclear.)