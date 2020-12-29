Will the Resistance Still Love Reporters After Trump’s Gone?

James Fallows: The media learned nothing from 2016

Olivia Nuzzi tries not to dwell on the unsavory fact that her career took off because of Trump. A lively writer who covered the 2016 campaign for The Daily Beast, she joined New York magazine around the time Trump took office, and quickly became known for her caustic profiles of the president’s hangers-on. TV appearances and awards shortly followed, and in 2018 Nuzzi announced a major book deal with Simon & Schuster.

“I guess if I stop to think about it,” Nuzzi says, “there is something obviously uncomfortable and kind of gross about the fact that we are in the business of missing planes and crazy pseudo-dictators—that when something terrible is happening, it makes for good copy.” But she sees this as an unavoidable reality of working in journalism.

Nuzzi is more troubled by the perverse incentives the Trump era has created for journalists like her. “There is kind of this temptation to satisfy the resistance with worldview-confirming reporting chum,” she told me. She’s spent enough time on the internet to know who her most devoted readers are, and they aren’t MAGA bros. “It didn’t really require any special bravery to report honestly and critically on Donald Trump,” Nuzzi said. “I could write in a piece, ‘Donald Trump is the biggest asshole to ever live and he is a terrible human being and a shitty president and, like, he’s ugly’ … and nobody would be mad at me except the same people who are mad at me anyway for existing.”

Nuzzi can already tell that the dynamic will be different in the incoming administration. “On a purely social level, I don’t know that reporting critically on Joe Biden will feel as safe for reporters,” she told me. “You’re not going to get yass queen–ed to death.”

None of this is to say that the Trump beat has been easy. Sources and subjects lie with abandon. This White House treats the press corps like a criminal syndicate. And when the president sets his sights on an individual reporter, the resulting pile-on can be brutal. Women and people of color, especially, have been subjected to a torrent of violent threats and slurs.

But Trump’s endless media-bashing has also desensitized many news outlets to Republican accusations of bias. And while they’ve learned to tune out bad-faith criticism, they’ve also soaked up plaudits from their new fans. One cable-news anchor told me that praise from anti-Trump celebrities on Twitter has become like a “narcotic” for some of his colleagues. “It’s important to people that George Takei likes their monologue,” the anchor said, requesting anonymity to speak candidly about his peers (and presumably to avoid alienating George Takei).

Few reporters have been at the center of more high-profile spats with the Trump White House than CNN’s Jim Acosta. A veteran TV newsman with salt-and-pepper hair and a concerned-dad demeanor, Acosta has spent the past four years picking fights with Trump flacks in the briefing room. Once, he walked out of a press conference after then–Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to say reporters weren’t enemies of the people; on another occasion, the White House temporarily revoked his press credentials. Detractors have accused Acosta—who published a book in 2019 titled The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America—of showboating. But he insists that his on-air indignation has always been genuine. “You can’t just go and trash the press and totally lie to the American people and tell them real news is fake news,” Acosta told me. “I couldn’t stomach it.”