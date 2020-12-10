Republicans Are Going Down a Dangerous Road

But, as Kabaservice notes, almost all of the elected Republican officials pushing back on Trump’s claims are those responsible in some way for the election he is impugning. In a sense, “these people are being asked to say, ‘I am complicit in a conspiracy,’ and none of them will do that,” he told me.

More telling may be the growing number of elected Republicans who have endorsed Trump’s attempts to disqualify huge numbers of ballots and to have GOP state legislators override the vote and send pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College. Wendy Weiser, the director of the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, worries that Trump’s string of legal defeats has produced public complacency about the magnitude of that movement in the past few weeks.

Although “nobody has been seriously concerned that Trump was going to succeed at accomplishing a coup and overturning the election result,” she told me, “an alarming number of Republicans are willing to go along with this attempt to subvert democracy, and even more, there are many who are willing to enable it and participate actively in it.”

That list has steadily lengthened at the state and federal levels. Though Republicans in the Pennsylvania state legislature concluded that they lacked the authority to override Biden’s win there, more than 60 of them (including the state House speaker) signed a letter last week urging Congress to reject the state’s results when lawmakers meet next year to certify the election. In Georgia, several Republican state senators circulated a petition asking the legislature to convene a special session to overturn the results. In Arizona, the state GOP posted a tweet asking supporters if they were willing to die to overturn the election, and more than a dozen current or incoming GOP state legislators appeared at a rally this week to “stop the steal.”

Another measure of state Republican support is the unusual lawsuit filed this week by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asking the Supreme Court to throw out the results in four key states that Biden carried: Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Officials in all four states have already dismissed the suit’s claims as inaccurate, but fully 17 other Republican-led states filed a brief with the Supreme Court supporting the case, as did lawyers for Trump. (Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both of whom face January runoff elections that will determine control of the Senate, endorsed the lawsuit as well, even as Georgia’s Republican attorney general said it lacks merit. Trump called the same attorney general this week to warn him against seeking to recruit other Republicans to oppose the litigation.)

In Congress, support for Trump has been largely tacit; almost all Republicans have refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory or to raise any objections as Trump has unspooled tangled conspiracy theories about the election and personally pressured state legislators to throw out their state’s results. (Senators Mitt Romney of Utah and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania are among the rare exceptions who have condemned those tactics.) Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of Trump’s most combative defenders, went even further this week, urging Trump not to concede the election even after the Electoral College votes next week and hinting that he would seek a floor debate when Congress meets to certify the outcome. More than two dozen House Republicans this week sent Trump a letter urging the appointment of a special counsel to investigate so-called election fraud. Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, the GOP Senate and House leaders, respectively, this week voted against a measure acknowledging Biden’s victory.