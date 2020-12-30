How to Build a Better City in a Budget Crisis

Read: How cities come back from disaster

I knew that the pandemic was going to have an impact on the city’s budget. Just weeks earlier, I’d given a speech I was very proud of: my budget speech for the upcoming fiscal year. And it was a bold budget, with a bold agenda attached to it, focused on equity. And I had to come back a few weeks later and cut roughly $40 million from the budget.

Harris: Was that budget an increase from the previous year?

Stoney: It was going to be an increase, because our projections looked good. We had seen some growth in our real-estate assessments. I was going to use some of that growth to fund some of my priorities in my equity agenda.

Harris: After shutting down businesses, I imagine in the background you’re thinking, This is going to have ripple effects for these businesses down the line, which has effects on the city’s budget as well. How are you talking through that with not only constituents, but also members of the city council?

Stoney: You know, restaurants have been a staple of Richmond culture for the last 20 years, I would say. We have an emerging foodie scene. And there was some initial shock to our restaurant owners and business owners. Overnight, Adam, the unemployment rate in the city of Richmond went from roughly 3 percent to 10 to 11 percent. And restaurant owners—folks who have been pioneers in the city of Richmond—took to social media truly concerned about not just their businesses, but their employees. Having to lay people off. The stories I heard of them gathering their teams and saying, “Hey, we’re gonna have to close our doors. This is our last night”—and looking at the government to respond.

I’ll admit, thinking about how tight things always are in a municipal budget, we knew that we needed the federal government to step up or we weren’t going to be able to help some of our restaurants, some of our businesses, survive this. When discussing the budget, we knew our projections were not going to be met in the upcoming fiscal year. But we also worried about the current fiscal year that we were in and whether or not we were going to find ourselves in a deficit. So I had to be fiscally prudent and freeze hiring. Freeze the discretionary spending as well; doing things I never thought I would have to do. But I also knew that we had to do this necessary work—make these decisions to protect the vulnerable communities around the city. At the end of the day, it’s those communities that were going to be on the front lines of the pandemic: bus riders, folks who are working in restaurants. I was really concerned about that. I’m going to always take advice and counsel from my advisers who work in the health world. And they told me: This is the best route for us to go.

It didn’t feel that way the first time. When you’re doing it—when you’re in it, Adam—it doesn’t feel like the right thing to do. Because folks are losing their jobs. But I always tell folks: “You can’t have a livelihood if you don’t have a life.” And looking back at it now, 80 percent of our COVID cases were from the Black and Latino community here in Richmond, which is about 54 percent of the actual population. So I made decisions—the budgetary decisions and public-health decisions—based on: What is this going to do to those communities that have been marginalized in the city?