It’s not clear how many Republican-leaning voters might have been swayed by this outreach. But Trump’s success at convincing his supporters that the election was stolen will likely reduce that number. “So far, ordinary Republicans seem to be rallying to Trump, with very high percentages saying they think the election was rigged,” Gary C. Jacobson, a political scientist at UC San Diego who has studied the long-term trends in presidential approval, told me.

Underscoring his point: In a Monmouth University poll released yesterday, 81 percent of Trump voters said they were not confident that the election had been conducted fairly, and fully 77 percent of them said Biden “only won … due to voter fraud.”

Another structural change will discourage cooperation from Republicans: the growing overlap between a president’s voting base and his party’s members of Congress. Historically, legislators who represent split constituencies—those who vote for one party in down-ballot races and another at the presidential level—have often been the natural bridge builders in Congress, given their inherent incentive to smooth partisan differences. But such legislators have become much rarer in the House and Senate. Just as in 2016, Democrats this year did not win a single Senate seat in a state that Trump carried. Similarly, Susan Collins in Maine was the only Republican Senate candidate to win a state Trump lost. Final data in many states aren’t yet available, but Trump likely carried most of the Democratic-held House seats that Republicans flipped.

This means that the majority of House and Senate Republicans were sent there by voters who also backed Trump. For instance, pending the results of Georgia’s two January runoff elections, only three of the GOP’s 50 senators represent the 25 states that backed Biden (Collins, Ron Johnson in Wisconsin, and Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania). As a result, almost all Republicans who cross party lines to work with Biden will be linking arms with a president most of their voters opposed. That’s never easy to do, but it becomes even harder if many of those voters also consider the new president fraudulently elected. “If you have a Republican electorate that [have] a highly favorable opinion of Trump and are willing to buy the lie that the election was stolen from him, they are not going to give Biden a chance,” Jacobson predicted.

Most Democrats I’ve spoken with believe that Trump will be pushing against an open door if he demands blanket Republican opposition to the incoming president. Biden has mostly shrugged off congressional Republicans’ refusal to acknowledge his victory or to call for the transition process to begin, insisting that he can still work with those legislators later. But other Democrats see a resemblance between the GOP’s recent actions and the scorched-earth resistance Mitch McConnell pursued against Obama for eight years. “As someone who spent a long time in the Senate, I see a poison coursing through the body and the Republican Party that is going to be very difficult to get out,” Jim Manley, who served as a top communications aide to the former Democratic Senate leader Harry Reid, told me. “I think we are in this for the long term.” Another high-ranking Democrat in close touch with Biden’s transition team, who asked for anonymity to discuss his advice, told me he worries that McConnell is supporting Trump’s stonewalling of the transition process because he believes it will cause Biden to stumble out of the gate, weakening Democrats for the 2022 elections.