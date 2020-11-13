“Those of us who served in the administration are convinced that the president will use the lame-duck period to wield the powers of his office to exact revenge against political opponents,” says Miles Taylor, a former Department of Homeland Security official who wrote an anonymous 2018 op-ed piece in The New York Times that depicted Trump as dangerously incompetent. “It was something he was prone to do when he was in office and was often talked out of. But now that he’s on the way out, I think the president would feel he has nothing to lose.”

Former President Richard Nixon kept an enemies list, but it was private. Trump makes no secret of his. “Bad things are going to happen to him,” he said at a rally in Florida last month after Taylor revealed publicly that he had written the op-ed. At another rally on the eve of the election, Trump suggested he might fire Anthony Fauci, the veteran government scientist and a member of the White House coronavirus task force whose dire warnings about the pandemic clashed with the president’s rosier assessments.

One limitation on Trump’s behavior is the clock. He has only 10 weeks left in his term. Recognizing that Trump is on his way out, government officials may subvert any attempt to exact revenge on those who did their job and spoke the truth as they understood it. “Anyone who may want some kind of political future outside of Trump will not want to sully their hands at this moment, if they haven’t already,” Tim Naftali, the historian and a former director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, told me.

Still, some who have been targeted by Trump are nervous. Taylor told me he has asked his attorneys to prepare for possible legal action from the Justice Department, which has proved attentive to Trump’s political interests in the past. (Taylor wouldn’t specify what he thought the grounds might be, and it’s hard to tell from Trump’s blustery accusations. At the same Florida rally, the president suggested that Taylor had committed “treasonous” acts—crimes punishable by death.)

Elizabeth Neumann, another former Homeland Security official, told me she’s already seen the lengths to which the administration will go to undermine a critic. Since she left DHS in April, she’s publicly criticized the Trump administration for its lax approach to white-nationalist extremism and faulted the president for the “chaos” she says reigns inside the government.

Word came back to her from former co-workers that Trump political appointees were “looking for dirt and negative stories” that could be used to “scare me into being quiet.” One was walking the hallways of her old building asking colleagues for information about her, she told me.

“That made me speak out all the more,” she said. Rooting out legitimate dissent “is just not who we are as Americans,” she added. “The only way to deal with a bully is to stand up against it.”