Biden won the presidency with a largely virtual campaign, forgoing most in-person canvassing and traditional rallies. But building a new administration in the span of 11 weeks is a far taller order. Imagine a start-up company that must hire 4,000 people, including 1,200 who must be shepherded through the gantlet of Senate confirmation. It’s a project that, even in normal times, no modern presidential transition team has come close to finishing by Inauguration Day. By former President Barack Obama’s 200th day in office in 2009, he had filled just over one-quarter of those positions—and his transition to the White House is widely considered to be the smoothest transfer of power from one administration to the next in decades.

Four years ago, Obama symbolically launched his own transition out of office by welcoming Trump to the White House days after the Republican’s surprising election win. The two men spoke for an hour and a half—much longer than planned—before sitting awkwardly for a photo op with reporters. The outgoing president pledged his full cooperation with Trump’s team, but his assistance did not prevent a much bumpier beginning for the new president, who had thrown out the carefully written plans his own transition team had prepared before the election.

No such meeting has taken place between Trump and Biden this year, and one isn’t likely anytime soon. Biden’s team will have to contend with not only an uncooperative outgoing administration but an ongoing economic and public-health crisis that is complicating an already Herculean challenge.

The thought that the Biden team will be tackling the bulk of that endeavor on Zoom is unthinkable to Obama-administration veterans such as Patrick Gaspard, who helped lead that transition’s hiring efforts before joining the White House staff. A dozen years ago, Gaspard arrived in Washington the day after Obama’s election victory to begin staffing his government at the Commerce Department’s headquarters. “There were constant streams of people coming in, both for interviews but also for briefings, for prep sessions, to give advice and counsel,” recalled Gaspard, who would go on to lead Obama’s Office of Political Affairs before serving as the ambassador to South Africa. “It was a constant hive of incessant activity.”

When I asked him to contemplate managing a presidential transition during a pandemic, he just laughed. “There are extraordinarily brilliant folks who are leading all of this, but man, I can’t imagine it,” Gaspard told me. “I just can’t.”

The Biden team does have certain advantages that the Obama transition lacked. In 2008, Democrats had been out of power for eight years, and the president-elect had served in Washington for less than four. Biden, by contrast, has been out of office for just four years and brings nearly half a century in government experience to the White House. The man he’s chosen to lead the transition, former Senator Ted Kaufman of Delaware, is a co-author of the federal law governing the modern transition process.