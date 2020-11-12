Biden’s commanding performance in the growing inner suburbs pushed what Emanuel calls the “metropolitan majority” further in the president-elect’s direction. In 2016, Clinton beat Trump in 87 of the nation’s 100 largest counties. Tabulations by the Atlantic reporters Christian Paz and Catherine Cray show that with many more votes left to tally in the largest urban centers, Biden now leads in 90 of those counties, and a few more could still turn blue as the counting proceeds (particularly Nassau, in New York, and Kern, in California). Biden beat Trump in the two largest counties the president carried last time: Maricopa, centered on Phoenix, and Tarrant, centered on Fort Worth. When all the votes are counted, Suffolk County, on Long Island, may be the only one of the 50 largest counties that Trump won.

Other measures underscore the Democrats’ dominance of the large, diverse metropolitan centers now driving economic innovation and growth. Although Clinton won fewer than one-sixth of the nation’s counties in 2016, her counties generated 64 percent of the nation’s total economic output, according to calculations by the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program.

In a new study this week, Brookings calculated that the counties Biden has won so far account for fully 70 percent of America’s total economic output, with Trump reduced to just 29 percent. (Some smaller counties remain to be decided.) Trump lost seven of the 12 most productive counties that he carried in 2016 (including Maricopa, Tarrant, and Duval and Pinellas, in Florida). Figures provided to me by Brookings show that Biden counties now host nearly twice as many jobs as Trump counties do (94 million to 48 million) and have grown new jobs at a much faster pace since 2017. Biden counties, Brookings found, are also much more racially diverse and include many more adults holding at least a four-year college degree.

Read: Trump is determined to split the country in two

Widespread antipathy to Trump might have allowed any Democrat to win the nation’s largest metropolitan centers by big margins. During the Democratic primaries, Biden’s unique selling proposition was his contention that he was better positioned than any of his rivals to win back voters in the heavily white and working-class communities that keyed Trump’s victory last time, especially across the Rust Belt.

On that front, the evidence suggests Biden sort of, kind of delivered—but only barely. Biden didn’t make big gains: For instance, he and Harris spent the day before the election campaigning in the heavily white, blue-collar Beaver and Luzerne Counties, in Pennsylvania, yet lost them by about the same margins as Clinton did. Biden did not loosen Trump’s iron grip over the suburban blue-collar counties around Tampa and Orlando, in Florida, and the president posted towering margins in rural, heavily blue-collar counties across the Sun Belt battlefields, particularly in Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. Still, Biden’s modest improvements over Clinton in places like Erie and Scranton, in Pennsylvania; the Green Bay area, in Wisconsin; and Macomb County, outside Detroit, helped him recapture the big three “blue wall” states that Trump dislodged in 2016.

An analysis by The Daily Yonder, a news site that focuses on rural issues, quantifies the modest but important improvements Biden recorded outside the Democrats’ metro strongholds. The analysis divides U.S. counties into seven categories, from the most urban to the least. Preliminary results found that Trump padded his already lopsided margins from 2016 in the two most-rural categories of counties, while Biden, in turn, generated comparable increases in the two most-urban categories (major cities and their central suburbs).