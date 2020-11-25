Edward-Isaac Dovere: You spent $110 million and didn’t come close to defeating Lindsey Graham. How is it that you’re the person now to tell people how they should spend their money?

Jaime Harrison: I’m not telling anybody how to spend their money, but I am saying that there is a path forward I believe that we can take. Look, Donald Trump in 2016 got 1.15 million votes here in South Carolina. I ended up getting 1.1 million votes. Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by almost 14 points here in South Carolina. We did everything that we possibly could to get to that number, because that was the line. What happened is Donald Trump had coattails that I don’t think anybody ever anticipated that he would have, and that he would draw out some folks who were sporadic voters who voted a straight Republican ticket. Our race got caught up in it. We know how close this race was, and Lindsey Graham knows how close this race was, because he dragged the sitting vice president of the United States, who was running for his own political life, to campaign for him. Mitch McConnell put $30 million into South Carolina in the last three weeks of this campaign. They only did that because they knew that the race was close.

Dovere: Don’t this year’s election results show that there are bigger forces at play in politics than can be overcome by tactics? Every year, Democrats have complained that they could never overcome Republicans’ money advantage, but this year they did, and many Democrats still lost.

Harrison: We got outspent in 2018, but we didn’t get beat. In my race, there are a hell of a lot of black folks who came out to vote this time around because they were inspired by our race, because we were out in the community. And part of our challenge is, we get a candidate who can inspire the African American vote and turn that out, but you also got to make inroads in rural white South Carolina as well, and have those folks understand that you’re fighting for them also. And we started that conversation. Our rural-hope agenda was focused on appeal to both rural black folks and white voters. But it seems as though that’s going to take a lot longer and a much more engaged conversation in order to take place. And that’s what this PAC is all about. It is saying that you cannot think that you are just going to turn South Carolina or a place like South Carolina in one cycle. This is going to take a long-term investment, building relationships with folks in those communities in order to get it done. South Carolina didn’t turn red overnight.

Read: Democrats’ 2024 problem is already clear

Dovere: With all the challenges the party faces right now, and all the places in the country Democrats are trying to win, how do you get people to care about South Carolina, which is nowhere near being blue?