So if I don’t know exactly when states will be called, what should I watch for to see how the night is going? My colleague Edward-Isaac Dovere writes: “Watch Florida. Without Florida, Trump’s path to victory is extremely narrow. And Florida starts counting early votes before Election Day. When the first set of polls closes at 7 p.m. in the eastern, more Democratic part of the state, look for how high Joe Biden’s numbers are. Then, at 8 p.m., when the polls close in the more conservative panhandle, look for how many Trump votes come rolling in. In 2016, Hillary Clinton’s campaign knew she was in trouble by 9 p.m. Not only will those early numbers indicate Florida’s final tally, but they’ll contain hints for what’s happening in other parts of the country. Another useful state to look at early is Virginia, whose polls also close at 7 p.m. It’s very likely going to go to Biden, but by how much, and where? Turnout in Virginia could be revealing for swing states such as North Carolina and Georgia, and parts of the state are demographically similar to Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota.”

How should I use Twitter? Twitter can be extremely valuable for following Election Night in real time—even more valuable than cable news—but only if you use it right. I maintain a special list of a small number of Twitter accounts that I pay attention to as the results come in. That helps me focus on people who have real, in-depth knowledge of districts, demographics, and polling, without all the punditry and guesswork. You can follow the list here. It also wouldn’t hurt to follow the staff of this magazine; we’re all listed here. If you decide to pay attention to a broader set of accounts, do so carefully. “Vet tweets,” my colleague Nora Kelly Lee advises. (Shouldn’t you do that always?) “If something sounds too good to be true for your side, it might be, especially in the early part of the night. Check the backgrounds of the folks whose tweets pique your interest.”

How should I watch cable news? Cable news wants to provide just enough entertainment and excitement to keep you watching, so keep that in mind. If you choose to watch cable news, it’s worth switching between channels every so often. “Different networks have different pet issues, beyond having different voices. It’s especially worth keeping an eye on Fox News to see how they play it—a decision that will help guide the right’s response to Election Night,” Nora says. While Fox News’ election-projection team is nonpartisan, and its state calls aren’t necessarily any more or less trustworthy than other networks’, pro-Trump commentators could try to spin the results in the president’s favor.

What should I make of early exit polls? Early exit polls are notoriously unreliable. Don’t trust them, and don’t share them.