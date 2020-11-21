Soon enough, Trump will be stripped of the leverage that arms presidents looking to protect their interests. As he confronts an uncertain future, he could stretch or smash the boundaries of presidential power in ways no one else has tried. He could damage the basic notion that presidents are accountable for their actions and answerable to the law. All of which makes the interregnum before Joe Biden’s swearing-in an especially precarious time. Here’s what he could do.

Trump could try to pardon himself (and his compatriots).

No president has ever done it, but Trump could be the first to try. He’s even explicitly claimed in the past that he has the “absolute right” to pardon himself. A pardon could insulate him in the event that prosecutors charge him with any federal crimes down the road. (It wouldn’t protect him from an ongoing Manhattan investigation into his business practices, or any other city- or state-level probes that may arise.)

It’s not entirely clear what sort of jeopardy Trump might face at the federal level, though prosecutors could revive Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether Trump obstructed justice by trying to derail the Russia inquiry. Mueller’s final report explicitly mentions that while Justice Department guidelines forbid prosecution of sitting presidents, once they leave office they have no such immunity. That means Biden’s attorney general potentially could resurrect the case. (Trump has denied that he obstructed justice.)

A self-pardon wouldn’t be easy to pull off. One Justice Department analysis written days before Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 concluded that a president cannot exonerate himself, on the theory that no one can be judge and jury in his own case. Some academics who have studied the issue believe the same. “One thing that’s clear is [the Framers of the Constitution] did not intend to create a monarch,” Frank Bowman, a University of Missouri law professor who wrote a paper on the topic, told me. “If a president has the power of self-pardon, he’s immune to criminal liability and thus becomes kinglike, and the Framers plainly did not intend to create a creature of that order.”

Still, because no president has ever tested a self-pardon, no one knows for certain if it would pass constitutional muster. “The law is just not clear,” Alan Dershowitz, who defended Trump in the impeachment trial, told me.

Trump seems to think it is. Earlier in his term, he quizzed aides about pardons and whether a president is free to grant one to himself, a former Trump White House official told me, speaking on condition of anonymity to talk freely about internal conversations. Trump apparently came away convinced. Would he use the power? One reason to avoid a pardon is that Trump, a self-proclaimed victim of multiple “witch hunts,” might not want to give the impression that he’s hiding something. But the ex-official said the president could spin a counterargument: He’s a ripe target for Democrats and is merely taking a precautionary step to ward off any politically motivated prosecution.