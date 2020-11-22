Highlights is a publishing company whose eponymous flagship magazine was founded in 1946. It has now expanded into a kids’-content empire, including book clubs and map sets and puzzles. You’d think a brand like this would want to stay as far away from politics as possible. But Christine French Cully, the editor in chief and chief purpose officer—a title that shows how truly corporate the enterprise is—disagrees. “Kids are interested in talking about the election and politics,” she told me. But “parents are reluctant to do so in a way that’s meaningful, and that can help kids understand what it means to be a thoughtful, engaged citizen.”

Chances are that parents who dress their kid in an RBG costume are not encouraging her to go out and make Republican friends. But maybe they should. I spoke with Cully about the lessons parents should be teaching their children in this fraught political period, and how even a wholesome magazine like Highlights couldn’t avoid the culture wars. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Emma Green: When you were parenting small kids, was there ever a time that was remotely similar to our current period in terms of the intensity around politics?

Christine French Cully: This is an unprecedented time for parents. This has been a year of huge change and uncertainty and divisiveness that I don’t remember seeing, to this extent, ever before. I think everybody’s mental well-being has suffered. And I’m not sure the bar has ever been set so low when it comes to civil discourse and appropriate behaviors.

Green: What, in particular, have you heard from parents and kids as they’ve struggled through this era? What are the challenges that come up a lot?

Cully: Kids are watching us. They are watching and listening to us, and they are learning from us. Often what they see playing out on television and in their families and communities is also playing out in their worlds, with friends and classmates.

We were reminded of this when we received a letter from a child who self-described as a die-hard Republican, and he asked for help because he was being bullied. His friends were accusing him of being a racist, which he vehemently denied.

Green: I wonder if you find it disconcerting that kids are politicized that way—that at a very young age, they could already be thinking about themselves with such a strong identity. Is that unsettling to you?

Cully: Yes. It’s not unusual, of course, for kids to adopt the political views of their parents, and to assume that their parents are right. We see this in the mock elections kids have in school, things like that. But it is concerning when they’re used as accessories for their parents or used to promote their parents’ candidate, and the important conversations aren’t happening.