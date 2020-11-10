“If you pointed to any of us and asked if we’re Republican …” Andersen told me, trailing off with her blond eyebrows furrowed. “It just doesn’t fit anymore.”

For Democratic women, Trump’s presidency has been a catalyst for political activism, triggering a renaissance of American civic engagement. But for some Republican women, the past four years have prompted a different kind of reckoning: They’ve watched as the conservative lawmakers they’ve long admired have betrayed principles once held dear. And they’ve been forced to rethink their hardwired partisan allegiances. “There is a political realignment occurring with [these] voters in the suburbs, where low taxes aren’t enough to keep them in the Republican Party,” Sarah Longwell, a Republican strategist who studies suburban women, told me. Even in a post-Trump era, it will be difficult—maybe even impossible—for the GOP to regain their trust. But Joe Biden’s presidency will offer another test too: Is there enough room for these women in the Democratic tent?

The brushstrokes of their stories were all the same. The women—all white, all from the greater Phoenix area—had been repelled by Trump in 2016. None of them voted for Hillary Clinton. But over the past four years, as they watched their party fall to Trumpism, their disgust sent them all in the same direction: the Democratic Party.

America’s suburbs have long been bastions of conservatism, and in 2016, suburbanites helped make Trump president of the United States: He defeated Clinton among those voters by about four points. This year, the dynamic has shifted entirely, and suburban women are responsible, favoring Biden in one reputable preelection poll by 23 points.

This suburban shift has been especially clear here in Maricopa County, the 9,000-square-mile of beige housing developments and lush golf courses around Phoenix, which accounts for more than 60 percent of Arizona’s votes. The candidate who wins Maricopa—one of the most populous counties in the nation—nearly always wins Arizona, and no Republican nominee has ever won the White House without Arizona since it became a state in 1912. But the state has become much more hospitable to Democrats since Trump’s election. In the 2018 midterms, which were seen as a repudiation of Trump, especially in the suburbs, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema won Maricopa and became the first Democrat to win a Senate race in Arizona in 30 years. Sixteen percent of Republican women in Maricopa broke with their party to vote for Sinema that year, exit polls showed.

Though the state has yet to be called by several major news networks, Biden is currently leading Trump in both Maricopa County and Arizona overall. Mark Kelly, the former astronaut and Democratic Senate candidate, defeated Republican Martha McSally in the state.