But some experts say the FDA has been slow to approve these tests. Typically, the agency approves new coronavirus tests based on how well they detect the presence of the virus—and how well they don’t erroneously flag negative cases. Rather than hold antigen tests to that standard, the FDA should approve these tests based on how well they catch people with high levels of virus in their system, Mina argues. This standard has “turned a lot of the companies off for many, many months, from even submitting anything,” Mina said.

A company called E25Bio, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has already developed such a test. It costs less than $10, and it provides results in three to 10 minutes. To use it, you swab your nose and dab the goo on a paper strip housed inside a plastic cassette. On November 10, the company told me it had an application in for approval with the FDA, and had been waiting for several weeks to hear back.

Eric Topol, a cardiologist and the director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, has gotten the sense that the FDA thinks antigen at-home tests will be too confusing for everyday people to use, and thus will lead to chaos and the erratic reporting of positive cases.

In an interview with Topol for Medscape, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn said, “it’s a whole different level with at-home tests because there won’t be a provider that’s providing information and guidance to someone who’s doing this at home. We need to make sure that they’re easy to use, easy to understand, and highly reliable.”

In response to a request for comment, a spokesperson for the agency said, “The role of the FDA is to ensure the safety and efficacy of diagnostic tests when used by the intended user. In the case of at-home tests, we assure they are easy for consumers to administer and the results are clear for consumers to interpret … The FDA wants data to show that consumers can also get accurate results and interpret them.”

The agency added that “a developer could opt to validate their test by demonstrating its ability to detect people who are likely infectious. However, that may be more difficult to demonstrate than the validation approach we’ve recommended because there isn’t an accepted way to measure it.”

Another problem that Mina and others point to is that the Trump administration has failed to infuse money into at-home testing companies.

The companies producing these antigen tests, with the exception of Abbott, are small start-ups. The government is essentially waiting for these underdogs to independently raise cash and develop tests, then weighing whether it’s willing to approve them. “If somebody was bombing us, killing even a fraction of the number of people who have died at the hands of this virus, we would not be sitting idly by and saying, I wonder who’s going to make the next crop of missiles for us to use to defend ourselves?” Mina said.