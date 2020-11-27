While Democrats will still run the House, Republicans’ unanticipated gains there underscore how the growing concentration of the Democrats’ political support into a few large places threatens their position in that chamber as well. With three House seats still to be decided (one each in California, Iowa, and New York), Republicans have substantially narrowed the majority that the Democrats amassed in their 2018 sweep. So far, Democrats will control 222 House seats and Republicans 210; immediately before the election, the balance was 232 Democrats to 197 Republicans, with one libertarian and five vacancies.

These results closely follow the outcome of the presidential race. While Biden is on track to win the popular vote by well over 6 million, the best estimates are that he may carry only about 223 House districts. With very few districts backing a presidential candidate of one party and a House candidate of the other, that left Democrats with very little margin for error in their search for 218 seats.

It’s unusual for a president’s or president-elect’s party to lose House seats while he wins, but it’s hardly unprecedented. Based on official House statistics, Woodrow Wilson, John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, and Grover Cleveland (twice) won elections while losing ground in the House. But each of those Democratic presidents won with less than half of the popular vote, well below the 51 percent Biden has captured at last count. Republicans Ulysses S. Grant and William Howard Taft won a majority of the presidential popular vote but lost a handful of House seats (two and four, respectively). The most recent president to win a majority of the popular vote and lose a substantial number of House seats was Republican William McKinley in 1896. (His 48-seat loss came after a landslide two years earlier in which the GOP won nearly three-fourths of the House.)

The juxtaposition between Biden’s substantial popular-vote win and the GOP’s substantial House gains captures the geographic sorting that is reshaping American politics. Growing advantages in the biggest places are the key reason Democrats have now won the popular vote in seven of the past eight presidential elections, something no party had done since the formation of the modern party system in 1828. Based on the latest data, Biden won fully 91 of the nation’s 100 largest counties. That’s more than the 87 Hillary Clinton carried in 2016, and far beyond the 69 that Bill Clinton took in 1992.

But even as Democrats have improved their position inside the nation’s largest and most economically vibrant metropolitan areas, their support in exurban, small-town, and rural regions has collapsed. While Bill Clinton twice won about 1,500 counties (roughly half the counties in America), Hillary Clinton carried just less than 500 (roughly one-sixth). Though Biden won the popular vote by at least 3 million more votes than she did, he only slightly expanded her geographic reach: So far, he’s carried 509 counties, based on the latest count from the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program.