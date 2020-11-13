Above all, Republican pride was on the ballot in Georgia. Across the counties and towns in the northern part of metro Atlanta, Democrats successfully flipped or held formerly Republican seats at every level of government. Many of the Democratic winners were first-time candidates. A lot of them didn’t fit the clichés of suburban southern voters. And almost all of them were women. These victories were made possible in large part because of Stacey Abrams, the longtime Georgia state representative who modeled the possible path to a majority for progressives with her narrowly unsuccessful 2018 gubernatorial bid. Her work showed the dividends of fighting for state and local seats even in presumably red areas.

But many women have been fighting to turn Georgia blue. One of them, Jen Jordan, has been tilling these cul-de-sacs ever since she flipped a Republican state-Senate seat in a 2017 special election. For years, she told me, her part of Georgia was “a political wasteland for Democrats.” Recently, though, Democratic women have found a big reason to run. In the spring of 2019, the Georgia General Assembly considered H.B. 481, a ban on abortion once doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat, which can happen as early as six weeks after conception. Jordan, a petite blonde who speaks with the soft, rounded vowels of her home state, stood in all white before a Senate chamber filled with men and told the story of her 10 pregnancies and eight losses, including one after five months. She feared that even women who miscarry would face suspicion and prosecution under this law. It was a calculated trade: Jordan agreed to sacrifice her privacy and expose her pain in the hopes of persuading some of her colleagues to back off.

Jordan’s bid to stop the bill did not work. But a clip of her speech went viral, and it had an unexpected afterlife. “For a lot of women in the state, Trump kind of pushed them to the edge,” she said. “The heartbeat bill was the thing that made them jump.”

I met Jordan on a late-October Sunday at a perfectly manicured, leafy park in the city of Sandy Springs, the kind of moneyed Atlanta suburb where every house fulfills a different architectural fantasy. A brick-turreted faux castle sits down the road from a blocky glass villa fit for Sweden. Kitty-corner neighbors adorn their front lawns with person-high fountains and palm trees, more a sign of wealth than natural habitat this far north. A dozen-plus women, almost exclusively white and middle-aged, gathered under a pavilion, preparing packets of literature on state and local races to distribute across the neighborhood. They chatted amiably about early turnout numbers and traded compliments on one another’s little silver necklaces, made by a local artist as part of a fundraiser. I’m speaking one necklace read, inspired by Senator Kamala Harris’s insistence on getting her time at the vice-presidential debate.