The scale of the crisis McCloy has tried to tackle is immense: In 2019, New York State processed 833,000 unemployment claims. From March to September of this year, it processed 3.68 million regular unemployment claims and 1.54 million Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, a spokesperson for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office told me. The website and phone lines couldn’t handle the traffic. Pages would crash; calls would drop. People would wait hours on the phone and still not get through.

Radnai was one of these frustrated claimants. After he left the CBS-6 parking lot, McCloy couldn’t stop thinking about him. The month before, she had been a general-interest reporter. But when the pandemic began, she started attending press conferences and covering the unemployment crisis. Viewers would contact her, asking for help. At first, the people she talked with were irritated. But a couple of months in, the messages took a darker turn. People were telling McCloy that they were behind on car payments, borrowing money, and running out of food. “You can’t tell your child you can’t feed them because you’re waiting for unemployment,” Davin Iverson, an unemployed single father, told her in a May interview. Iverson had waited three months for a phone call from the unemployment office.

Most employees at the station were working from home, so McCloy was the only anchor there during the day shift, and she was working seven days a week. She’d get up at 7 a.m., go running, call her manager during her run to figure out what questions to ask at the press briefing, attend her morning work meeting, drive to the Capitol, cover the governor’s briefing, write stories, record teasers, read her newscast, and anchor the show. During breaks, she’d write web stories and post on social media for the station. After she got home at night, often around 9, she’d check up on social media, where people posted all kinds of things about her exchanges with the governor.

“I wasn’t sure what was going to happen to my job, I wasn’t sure if people were going to get sick, I was scared about things shutting down, and I was so busy on top of all that,” she told me recently.

The day after Radnai visited, McCloy went on vacation. She and her fiancé traveled to a nearby lake town for the weekend, but she couldn’t get Radnai out of her mind. On Sunday morning, she got a text: The governor would be in Albany holding a press conference in one hour. She was an hour away. “How am I just going to sit here and look at the lake?” she asked aloud.

“This doesn’t matter,” her fiancé told her. “You should go.” So they jumped in the car and drove to Albany.

After Cuomo’s statement, McCloy was called on to ask a question. “Governor, a lot of the people that we’ve been speaking to over the last two weeks feel that the government is at fault for their situation,” she said. “And now they’re waiting for unemployment, and it’s been three months, and they haven’t gotten any money. We have people calling our news station in tears saying that they can’t get through to the unemployment line.”