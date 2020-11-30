“At places where things could break down, they didn’t, and I compliment her for the manner and professionalism with which she handled it,” says Faiz Shakir, Sanders’s campaign manager, who remained the point person for the senator’s work with the Biden campaign throughout the general election. Just take another showdown that happened over the convention, when Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had to be shoehorned into a speaking slot. Reluctant at first to include her, Dunn listened to Sanders’s team about why they thought having her on-screen would help Biden’s chances. They reached a compromise both groups could live with, and though Ocasio-Cortez made clear her disappointment with getting just 90 seconds to speak, the outrage that bubbled up online in response got no encouragement from Sanders.

Biden is Dunn’s fifth presidential candidate, after Jimmy Carter in 1980, John Glenn in 1984, Bill Bradley in 2000, and Obama in 2008 and 2012. (She also was integral in planning the 2004 Tom Daschle presidential run that came close to happening.) In between, she’s been involved in House, Senate, gubernatorial, and other races. Her life is wrapped up in her work—she first met her husband, Bob Bauer, when she was working for a House candidate in the ’80s who needed help with a recount. In the years since, Bauer also became a top aide to Obama and served as his second White House counsel. He’s now finishing his time as Biden’s top lawyer by directing the response to Trump’s election lawsuits.

Staying out of the White House will allow Dunn to work with other clients besides Biden, although she insists that he’ll remain her priority. But outside work carries its own risks. She’s taken heat over her contacts before—such as in 2017, when BuzzFeed News reported that she had informally advised Harvey Weinstein as the accusations against him mounted. (SKDK notes that Dunn turned down Weinstein when he tried to hire her, and that SKDK represented several Weinstein survivors and continues to work with the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.) Dunn says that the experience was instructive in itself—for how to approach a campaign, and for what the years ahead might include. “It is always a good reminder to me of just how lazy the press corps can be, because I didn’t work for [Weinstein],” she said. “He wasn’t a client. We put that out very clearly. And also a reminder of how nasty our left wing of our party can be.”

Dunn has other critics too. Her way of determining who is worth her time doesn’t go over well with those who come up short—such as the staffers she sidelined after Biden put her in charge, following his losses in Iowa and New Hampshire. She tries to include everyone in the greater mission, she insisted. But talk to those not in the Dunn fan club, and you’ll hear complaints about her willingness to shove aside people she views as not up to the job. Some in the campaign also point to Biden’s extended struggles with his stump speech and in primary debates, arguing that those fell under her purview as the message expert, making her responsible for those early failures. Dunn admits to occasionally being overly protective of Biden in ways that don’t serve him well, by giving him too much leeway for being tired or stressed at moments, for example. When she makes another mistake, which she will, she will think of a lesson she learned from her first White House experience, when she was an intern for Jimmy Carter’s chief of staff, Hamilton Jordan. “If you’re smart and you’re good at what you do, most of the time you’re going to make good decisions. If you make a bad decision, you fix it and you move on,” she told me, summarizing. “But no decision is the worst decision.”