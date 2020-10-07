Yet even with the Biden campaign’s clear preference for in-person debating, there are no guarantees beyond tonight’s session. Biden acknowledged yesterday that he will debate next week only if Trump is no longer contagious with the coronavirus. And in an interview last night, Frank J. Fahrenkopf, a co-chair of the debate commission, said the debate will happen as planned only if the Cleveland Clinic, the commission’s health adviser, certifies that it’s safe.

“What we’re going to do is say to the Cleveland Clinic, ‘Is it safe to do it?’” Fahrenkopf told me from Salt Lake City, the site of tonight’s debate. “If they say ‘yes,’ we can do it. If they say ‘no,’ we have to make some other plans.”

Even the surge of cases at the White House this week did not cause serious second thoughts within the Biden campaign about Harris participating tonight, officials said. “Everybody was operating under the idea that debates happen in person, debates should be happening,” another top campaign official told me. “I think we were always, and have been, operating under the instruction that it would go forward pending the advice of health experts and the commission itself.”

Pence threw a last-minute curveball into the plans when he balked at a key element of the commission’s safety precautions. The commission and the Cleveland Clinic had originally intended to install plexiglass shields adjacent to both Pence and Harris, because a single divider between them would have interfered with the television shots, said Fahrenkopf, who served as the chair of the Republican National Committee during the 1980s. However, Pence’s team pushed back on that idea earlier this week: Although they didn’t object to Harris appearing beside a shield, they saw no need for such a barrier next to the vice president. But plans changed again at yesterday’s walk-through: Pence’s team agreed he would accept a shield if doing so would make Harris feel safer; when her campaign indicated that it would, Pence’s team dropped its objection, Fahrenkopf told me. “It will be there,” he said.

Both the commission and the Cleveland Clinic are facing substantial skepticism from Democrats after the first debate between Trump and Biden, last week. Many Democrats were frustrated and angry that the two institutions did not enforce their own safety rules, and allowed Trump’s entourage to sit in the hall without masks. Frustration turned into serious worry when Trump announced he had tested positive for the virus two days after the debate. With the White House refusing to reveal when he received his last negative test, many observers have questioned whether he might have been contagious while onstage with Biden, even though Trump’s team certified to the Cleveland Clinic that he had tested negative before the encounter. (One source familiar with the discussions said that, contrary to popular belief, the candidates were not required to be tested on-site; instead, they were mandated to tell the Cleveland Clinic that they had tested negative within 72 hours of the debate.)