“This level of trauma that regular people are feeling is unprecedented,” said Khan, who has created an online COVID-19 support group. “His actions and tweets were disrespectful to the memories of all the people who passed away—our loved ones died terrified and alone.”

Given Trump’s months-long failure to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, his experience being hospitalized this month could have been instructive; requiring supplemental oxygen can have a way of putting things in perspective. But after he was released, Trump offered no sober-minded reflections or warnings about the importance of social distancing. Instead, the families of COVID-19 victims watched as the still-infectious president stood on the Truman Balcony and triumphantly peeled off his face mask.

“Don’t let it dominate you,” he told the country in a video message later that evening. “Don’t be afraid of it. You’re gonna beat it.” In a tweet the next morning, the president called the virus “far less lethal” than the flu for “most populations.” “I feel so powerful,” he bragged at a campaign rally in Florida this week. Trump allies have amplified the message. “Seventy-four years old and the virus didn’t really slow him down,” Tucker Carlson said one night on Fox News. “You might conclude the coronavirus isn’t quite as scary as they’re telling you it is.”

Khan’s father, Shafqat Khan, was 76 years old when he died—two years older than the president. Her first clear memory of her father is of them sitting side by side in front of the TV, watching a presidential debate. Originally from Pakistan, Shafqat was fascinated by American politics, and in 2000, shortly after Shafqat officially became an American citizen, he started a nonprofit called Pakistanis for America to encourage civic engagement in the Pakistani immigrant community. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, he organized events with religious leaders in Jersey City to help the community heal. A decade ago, Shafqat was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and he was admitted to a rehabilitation center in March 2019, after his condition worsened. On March 11 of this year, just before the family thought he would be released, the center closed its doors to visitors; it was the last day any of his family members would see him in person.

A few weeks later, he was taken to the hospital with severe congestion. It was the height of the pandemic in the New York City area, and Shafqat waited three days for an available bed. After another week, Khan’s mother got a phone call from the doctor: Shafqat had gone into cardiac arrest and could not be resuscitated. He was interred the following day. “The burial was live-streamed for us,” Khan said.

In the days after her father’s death, Khan was desperate to commiserate with others who’d gone through what she had. “COVID grief is so very unusual,” she said. “It’s overwhelming; it’s trauma.” After spending some time on Survivor Corps, an online community for COVID-19 survivors and family members of those who have died from the disease, Khan decided to start her own support group on Facebook. She gave it an easily searchable name, “COVID-19 Loss Support for Family and Friends,” and quickly saw its ranks grow by the hundreds; as of today, the group has 2,700 members from across the world. To scroll down the group’s page is to wade into a sea of despair: There are hundreds of photographs of dead fathers and sisters and wives, links to Change.org campaigns, and post after post describing shock at Trump’s recent comments about the virus.